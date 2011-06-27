Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover SUV
HSE Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,400*
Total Cash Price
$47,421
Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,400*
Total Cash Price
$47,421
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,095*
Total Cash Price
$41,073
Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,399*
Total Cash Price
$38,833
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,358*
Total Cash Price
$52,648
HSE LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$115,054*
Total Cash Price
$54,888
4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,268*
Total Cash Price
$37,339
Supercharged Limited LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$111,923*
Total Cash Price
$53,395
Supercharged Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,095*
Total Cash Price
$41,073
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$104,879*
Total Cash Price
$50,034
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,660*
Total Cash Price
$41,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV HSE Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|Maintenance
|$3,175
|$2,813
|$3,327
|$2,334
|$3,806
|$15,456
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,531
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,765
|Financing
|$2,550
|$2,051
|$1,518
|$950
|$344
|$7,413
|Depreciation
|$10,199
|$5,439
|$4,785
|$4,242
|$3,807
|$28,473
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,642
|$18,940
|$18,716
|$17,085
|$18,017
|$99,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|Maintenance
|$3,175
|$2,813
|$3,327
|$2,334
|$3,806
|$15,456
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,531
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,765
|Financing
|$2,550
|$2,051
|$1,518
|$950
|$344
|$7,413
|Depreciation
|$10,199
|$5,439
|$4,785
|$4,242
|$3,807
|$28,473
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,642
|$18,940
|$18,716
|$17,085
|$18,017
|$99,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,440
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,573
|$1,620
|$7,644
|Maintenance
|$2,750
|$2,437
|$2,882
|$2,022
|$3,297
|$13,387
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,192
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,395
|Financing
|$2,209
|$1,777
|$1,315
|$823
|$298
|$6,421
|Depreciation
|$8,834
|$4,711
|$4,145
|$3,674
|$3,298
|$24,662
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,076
|$16,404
|$16,211
|$14,798
|$15,606
|$86,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,445
|$1,487
|$1,532
|$7,227
|Maintenance
|$2,600
|$2,304
|$2,725
|$1,912
|$3,117
|$12,657
|Repairs
|$3,053
|$3,265
|$3,519
|$3,792
|$4,081
|$17,710
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,073
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,264
|Financing
|$2,088
|$1,680
|$1,243
|$778
|$282
|$6,070
|Depreciation
|$8,352
|$4,454
|$3,919
|$3,474
|$3,118
|$23,317
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,817
|$15,510
|$15,326
|$13,991
|$14,754
|$81,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$9,798
|Maintenance
|$3,525
|$3,123
|$3,694
|$2,592
|$4,226
|$17,160
|Repairs
|$4,140
|$4,426
|$4,771
|$5,141
|$5,533
|$24,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,810
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,070
|Financing
|$2,831
|$2,277
|$1,685
|$1,055
|$382
|$8,230
|Depreciation
|$11,324
|$6,039
|$5,313
|$4,709
|$4,227
|$31,612
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,579
|$21,027
|$20,779
|$18,969
|$20,004
|$110,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV HSE LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,924
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,215
|Maintenance
|$3,675
|$3,256
|$3,851
|$2,702
|$4,406
|$17,890
|Repairs
|$4,316
|$4,614
|$4,974
|$5,360
|$5,768
|$25,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,930
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,200
|Financing
|$2,952
|$2,374
|$1,757
|$1,100
|$398
|$8,580
|Depreciation
|$11,806
|$6,296
|$5,539
|$4,910
|$4,407
|$32,957
|Fuel
|$3,235
|$3,332
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,643
|$17,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,838
|$21,922
|$21,663
|$19,776
|$20,855
|$115,054
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,949
|Maintenance
|$2,500
|$2,215
|$2,620
|$1,838
|$2,997
|$12,170
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,993
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,177
|Financing
|$2,008
|$1,615
|$1,195
|$748
|$271
|$5,837
|Depreciation
|$8,031
|$4,283
|$3,768
|$3,340
|$2,998
|$22,420
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,978
|$14,913
|$14,737
|$13,453
|$14,187
|$78,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV Supercharged Limited LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,872
|$1,928
|$1,986
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$9,937
|Maintenance
|$3,575
|$3,167
|$3,747
|$2,628
|$4,286
|$17,403
|Repairs
|$4,198
|$4,489
|$4,839
|$5,214
|$5,611
|$24,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,850
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,113
|Financing
|$2,871
|$2,309
|$1,709
|$1,070
|$388
|$8,347
|Depreciation
|$11,484
|$6,125
|$5,388
|$4,776
|$4,287
|$32,061
|Fuel
|$3,147
|$3,242
|$3,339
|$3,439
|$3,544
|$16,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,999
|$21,326
|$21,074
|$19,238
|$20,287
|$111,923
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV Supercharged Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,440
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,573
|$1,620
|$7,644
|Maintenance
|$2,750
|$2,437
|$2,882
|$2,022
|$3,297
|$13,387
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,192
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,395
|Financing
|$2,209
|$1,777
|$1,315
|$823
|$298
|$6,421
|Depreciation
|$8,834
|$4,711
|$4,145
|$3,674
|$3,298
|$24,662
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,076
|$16,404
|$16,211
|$14,798
|$15,606
|$86,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,861
|$1,916
|$1,974
|$9,312
|Maintenance
|$3,350
|$2,968
|$3,511
|$2,463
|$4,016
|$16,308
|Repairs
|$3,934
|$4,206
|$4,535
|$4,886
|$5,258
|$22,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,671
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,917
|Financing
|$2,691
|$2,164
|$1,601
|$1,002
|$363
|$7,822
|Depreciation
|$10,762
|$5,739
|$5,049
|$4,476
|$4,017
|$30,043
|Fuel
|$2,949
|$3,038
|$3,129
|$3,223
|$3,321
|$15,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,111
|$19,983
|$19,748
|$18,027
|$19,011
|$104,879
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$7,783
|Maintenance
|$2,800
|$2,481
|$2,934
|$2,059
|$3,357
|$13,630
|Repairs
|$3,288
|$3,516
|$3,790
|$4,084
|$4,395
|$19,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,232
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,438
|Financing
|$2,249
|$1,809
|$1,338
|$838
|$304
|$6,537
|Depreciation
|$8,995
|$4,797
|$4,220
|$3,741
|$3,358
|$25,110
|Fuel
|$2,465
|$2,539
|$2,615
|$2,694
|$2,775
|$13,088
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,495
|$16,703
|$16,505
|$15,067
|$15,889
|$87,660
Learn about the 2015 Range Rover
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover in Virginia is:not available
