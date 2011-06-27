  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Range Rover
5(0%)4(50%)3(25%)2(25%)1(0%)
3.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,438 - $10,676
Used Range Rover for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love the looks.

Kevin , 08/10/2009
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

Its my 5th range rover. I think it will be the last. Fun to drive best looking SUV on the market. I have owned it 1 week. Its been in the shop twice. The dealer has had it longer than i have.

Report Abuse

Worst car ever

eddie o'brien, 06/10/2010
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

I've owned three range rovers, why I'll never know, worst car on the road-fuel tank dropped out- electrical system bad, steering wheel was stuck in down position(like driving a go cart), car had to be towed 3 or 4 times-don't buy a range rover-they're crap

Report Abuse

The best 80,000 miles

Ash, 09/18/2018
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

But 80k to 100k were pretty bad. Could drive thru 2 feet of snow like a tank. Superior road manners. After 80 k miles it was constantly in the shop. I loved this car and still miss ii. Must have tolerance and $$ for maintenance + repairs. Warranty was pricey and had deductible.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Range Rover

Lia, 10/29/2017
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Dried shaft problem,coolant pans always some how links,brakes,I was so please to own one,but I had so many problems,always in the shop for repairs

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale

Related Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles