2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Consumer Reviews

David , 01/17/2020 SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

33 of 44 people found this review helpful

We bought this suv in spite of being skeptical after hearing endless horror stories about how poorly its made and than how when t does break and it does that land rover will hit you real hard to fix all that does break. Lets start with wind shield wiper motor breaking , door panels falling off ( they are snap on body panes yes snap on). In addition to this the inside instrument panel and ac broke.All under 30,000 miles. Than the real kicker there brake system completely falls aprt at about 30,000 miles which ours did, there mechanics said this is normal lololo. Than they say with a straight face two ceramic rotors( landrovr uses these disaster and they cant be cut need to be replaced with all new pads ,,,cost about $2000 plus tax for brakes alone. Will NEVER ever buy a land rover again.A Horrible company making unsafe Suvs that fall apart and than they ream you as hard as they can when they do!