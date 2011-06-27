Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Great experience

Ben, 02/25/2018
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Excellent vehicle! This is the second Sport SC that I’ve owned.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Luxury at its best

08m3_12rrs, 09/08/2012
22 of 83 people found this review helpful

I purchased the RRS for my growing family. The drive quality is awesome. We looked at the Cayenne, X5, & Q7 and though all of these had great attributes the RRS took the cake. We wanted something that was going to give us the luxury of the Cayenne with the build and reliability of the X5 & Q7. The RRS has everything that you could ask for we opted for the HSE LUX which provided just what we needed not going into the Supercharged. That was too much for the wife and with owning an M3 we didnt need that for our family. If youre looking for luxury, reliability, and presence on the road this is your vehicle; plus it makes you feel very safe.

