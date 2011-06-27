Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

So far so good Dot , 05/27/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Great car, but I really wish it had a remote tailgate. This is a heavy car and should have a rear hatch that opens and closes via remote. Also, I've already been through 2 sets of brakes and tires. The dealership said this is normal. Ugh. A heavy car like the RR Sport really blows through the brake pads. I had them replaced less than a year ago and they are already squeaking. You can hear me braking from a mile away. Kind of embarrassing. Report Abuse

Perfection in motion Surprised , 01/10/2007 34 of 36 people found this review helpful This car has been perfect for me. I was originally looking for a sport sedan in the 50k range, but I couldn't find anything that fit my personality. I wanted something that was comfortable and fun to drive but stood out. I found the comfort in one car, the drivability in another. But in this Range Rover Sport, I found both of those attributes plus the X factor in appearance. This SUV really stands out. I get looks and compliments everywhere I go. Its big enough to look rugged and tough as well as being sleek enough to look sexy. Land Rover could have not made a better SUV. When I tell someone that I own a Range Rover, they congratulate me for getting the Sport and not the other one.

All Wheel Drive Bentley Dr. Morton , 08/04/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I recently purchased the RRS SC and this SUV has blown my mind. I had seen them around, found them flashy and even considered buying one. However, I never became serious about it until a friend of mine brought his home. The first time I climbed into the RRS I was instantly impressed. The classy styling on the outside transitioned well into the interior. I was at the dealership the next week and now I'm a proud owner of the RRS SC. If you can fit the bill, this car is worth adding to the collection. I drove the BMW 7 Series for years, and I don't think I'll ever go back.

Outstanding Vehicle Jim , 04/14/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I have used the vehicle to travel 3- 400 highway miles a week. I have towed 20' boat 300 miles w/o effort, pulled boat full of water from sandy beach without trouble. I have driven through sandy orange groves...the vehicle performs as advertised. I use the lowering function for easier entry for the ladies, (still too high for elderly to easily access)parking in the garage and when using drive up banking services. I currently have 54,000 miles on the vehicle, 0 problems and I have averaged 18.6 mpg.