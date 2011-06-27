Used 2003 Land Rover Freelander SUV Consumer Reviews
Can't understand all the frustration
I just thought I should give my 2 cents about this car. Everyone on here must not know how to maintain a vehicle because even after buying mine used with 58,000 miles, I haven't had any unexpected problems. People need to understand that this is a foreign, luxury SUV and requires more driver knowledge. You can't just put gas in it and expect it to maintain itself. I check the fluids every other week and change the oil every 3000 miles. Gas mileage is decent for an SUV of this age. Yes, parts are a bit more expensive but this is expected with any foreign vehicle. Personally, I think this is a safe, fun, and reliable vehicle that I am very proud to own.
Too many whiners...
A number of people have had drivetrain problems with this truck but I've had none. There are some things that could have been built with a little more quality just like about anything else on the market. This is a European vehice, not a Ford, GM, or anything else people expect to change the oil every 25K miles and run it to death. It takes a certain amount of care and maintenence. If you want to drive a LR it's going to cost you no matter what model you buy. If you just want a sporty SUV to take your kids to school in, buy a Jeep.
Freelander
Freelander is an excellent SUV. Performs well for both on road an off- road applications. Surprisingly more able than expected off-road. Has great driving position. Major draw-back is poor fuel economy combined with small fuel tank limiting range.
My Freelander Experience
Though I loved this car, it was NOT a good investment. My 2003 landrover had one problem after another. The 4 years I had it, I easily put over a thousand dollars each year for repairs. Land Rover parts are EXPENSIVE. I had TWO new engines within 4 years (thank god for warranty). I also had to replace multiple window motors, a muffler, the starter, pumps, axels...the list goes on. The repairs don't seem like big repairs, but these parts are NOT cheap. Unfortunately, a deer ran into my drivers side and TOTALED it. It seemed insane! The damage was moderate I'd say. But because its so expensive to fix...my baby is gone.
2003 Range Rover Freelander
Just purchased a 2003 Land Rover, I have had this for 1 week and it is already given me problems. The first day I found out ignition key will not unlock the drivers door, which by the way is the only lock on this rig besides the tailgate, the gas cap fell apart in my hands, the gas mileage is really bad. Driving today it is shifting on its own going down the road, but is shifting hard. The dash is blinking 4F and is says that it is decending down hill,. Being in park is it saying 4F. I took it to the dealership had their mechanic come out and take a look, he checked it out and is saying that I have a Transmition Problem. This is NOT GOOD, used dealer is not anwering our calls to him,NOT GOOD
