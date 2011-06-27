Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery SUV Consumer Reviews
2017 Discovery is a lemon
2107 Discovery is a lemon and worse is the customer service from Alan’s Rover North America and Warren Henry North Dade!! For the past seven months I have had the truck I had electrical issues with the computer and the infotainment system. After for attempts to repair they couldn’t fix. I filed for final attempt and it didn’t work. So I have been fight with Warren Henry Land Rover North Dade and Land Rover North American. They didn’t want to return my money. I hate the way both the dealer and the manufacturer have handled my case. Sad after 12 years of being a client of Warren Henry and Land Rover they did this to me. I finally settled for 2 of the 7 payments I did and the accessories and settlement. It was the worse experience ever with a dealer and a manufacturer. I do NOT recommend buying from Warren Henry nor a Land Rover!!! They lost me as a client for ever and I will make it my goal to make sure everyone I can tell I will!!
Never Buy a Land Rover Discovery
Picked my Disco up last August...it was flat bedded back to the dealership within hours! It is in the dealership right now...it is the SIXTH time, and they usually have my car for 7-10 days every time. Only has 5000 miles on it and have had non-stop issues, many that you have featured on here. The infotainment system has been "update" 7 times and is STILL very much broken. Cameras, sensors, apps, nav, bluetooth, gets stuck off then gets stuck on even when the car is turned completely off and I am out of it...you name it...it's broken. It was in for nearly 2 weeks, and within a week I had to have it picked back up. Right now they are trying to fix: Hood cable is too long and could be a "very bad situation" (their words), the infamous infotainment system disaster, no less then 3 warning lights on, windshield washer fluid spilling everywhere and always showing it empty (even though it has not ever been used), and this big one: Twice while driving down the road (not while at a light, etc..) the car randomly shuts off and goes into an idle mode! The service guy today told me that he doesn't know why no one ever called me because it could have been very unsafe and he was sure that it scared me (it did!), and that this "should"take care of it. Apparently it was something with the ECM and their was a needed update to the engine control unit that is the Powertrain for the vehicle! Hand to God that's what he said! Iv'e been trying to give this car back for months...such a ridiculous situation and company. never again. Keep in mind this is only about half of the problems I have had
Comfort, style, technology, and ride are tops
This is my third Land Rover purchase. I traded in my LR3 and kept my LR4 and added this Discovery LUX. Since I wanted all the newest features I went for the LUX model and I am not disappointed. The new technology is excellent. The safety and parking features are a huge plus. The dealership pulled out all the stops when we got it home and found the pump for the windshield washer jets was not working. They drove us a loaner, picked this one up and drove it back to the dealership and fixed it, then brought it back the same day. My only complaint is the activity key. It is not working so the dealer has ordered us a new one and we will try that. I have to admit that having the back hatch open and close by waving my foot under it is a huge plus when my hands are full. And being able to see the car and all it's surroundings on my screen while manuvering the vehicle is a plus. But the best by far is the smart cruise control. No more braking and restarting the cruise when I come up on a vehicle but can't pass yet. The car slows down until I am far enough away and then it speeds right back up. The changeable ambient lighting in the car is fun too!
Like Riding on A Cloud
We have had our Disco for 3 months now and never for a moment have we regretted the purchase. Before ordering the Disco we drove MANY other luxury models and were leasing a Benz. Nothing compared to the comfort and capabilities of the Disco. We were trading in our pick-up that was used to tow our 22' sailboat, and the Disco has taken on that duty with panache---never a groan or complaint. The dealership and sales rep were very accommodating and a pleasure to work with. I am certain that we will be repeat customers of Land Rover. The quality and craftsmanship are unsurpassed. UPDATE: After 15 months of ownership, my original evaluation stands. Our Disco continues to serve our needs admirably and still looks brand new. We continue to get many comments about the vehicle and gladly refer folks to the dealership in San Antonio, TX.
2nd Update to my original review from Dec 2017
Current mileage 35K, I have had this car for 2 years and 4 months. Here is the list of new issues since my last update: 1. This past summer the engine started losing coolant. It turned out that the water pump had a crack in it. The dealer replaced the water pump, issue was resolved. 2. After the water pump, the A/C started acting up and would not cool the car. After three visits to the dealer, it was finally determined that the A/C compressor had gone bad. By the time they managed to figure that out, fall had already arrived, so I have not had the change to fully test that. 3. Right before thanksgiving, one rainy morning, with no warning water started pouring down the upper corner, passenger side of the windshield. Called the dealer and they said that it is known issue with all 2017 and some 2018 Discoveries (talk about quality control). They said they need to order a new windshield for my Discovery. This was 2 months ago. I have called the dealer a number of times and they are still waiting for the part. Meanwhile the headliner is already destroyed the carpet is in a bad shape. Land Rover's customer service is telling me to park the car in a garage and not drive it. They are offering me $35/day for a rental. Not a happy experience. Good luck getting any kind of support from Land Rover. ******* This is a follow up to my original review from Dec 2017. Mechanically the Discovery has been a beast with no mechanical issues to report with 20K miles on the odometer. My biggest issue with the car was the infotainment system and also emergency breaking system (land rover calls it AEB) not working. In regards to the infotainment system I can report that after 4 software updates in the past 12 months, the system is finally working well. As a matter of fact I got the car back from the dealership yesterday (1/17/2019) and they even installed Apple Carplay on my 2017 Discovery ($350 charge for the upgrade). AEB is another story, I finally found a way to test a system without damaging a car (using cardboard cut-out of a car and also a person). The system kicks is very late, only with few feet between the car and the object. 3 out of 10 tries the system did not work at all and I ended up hitting the object. The audible warning is almost non existence. In general I don't trust the AEB system in this car. All said and done, I feel a better now comparing to the first few months of ownership of this car. The dealership support is very poor (at least for my local dealership) and same goes with Land Rover's customer service. They don't have much power over the dealer. So if you run into an issue with your local dealer, good luck getting any help from Land Rover. ****** I have had my Discovery for 4 months now and have driven it for exactly 4200 miles. I had this car special ordered and had to wait 4 months for it to be delivered. This is not a car that I just picked up off the dealer's lot. I tried to leave a similar post on Land Rover's own website, however they blocked my review twice. So here I'm. The support from Land Rover or the dealership is non existent. They love you up the point that you are purchasing the car. As soon as you pay for it, good luck getting any kind of support from them. The car now has been sitting at the dealership for the past 10 days, due to TouchPro (infotainment center) issues. Nothing works. From slow boot ups (up to two minutes), to entire system locking up, to USB ports not connecting or rejection an iPhone after 30 seconds. Bluetooth music streaming has poor quality and has connectivity issues. Cameras continue to lock up and not available. The front parking sensors work only when you put on reverse, otherwise they don't work (unless you manually activate them for 2 or 3 mins). Navigation locks up. You cannot receive your listen to your text messages on infotainment system. The Bluetooth cannot support it. I can write a whole book about it. On the 7th day of the ownership a screw fell of the driver's side door. This is the screw that holds the door latch in place. It turned out that the other 3 doors had the same issue. The AEB (autonomous emergency breaking) does not work. I ended up setting up a soft dummy (that did not damage the car) and drove over it at about 10 miles per hour (the system should be active a 3 miles per hour an up). The system never kicked in. The dealer is telling me to continue driving and are telling me that they don't have a way to physically test the system. The only way to remotely start the car is to use the Land Rover app. Good luck getting the app to work. 9 out of 10 tries to get an error message about network congestion or poor cell coverage. The steering is very lose. You need a constantly correct the path even on straight high way stretches. Overall very disappointing ownership experience and would definitely consider off loading the car once it is financially feasible.
