Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery SUV Consumer Reviews

2017 Discovery is a lemon Alberto de Armas , 02/23/2018 HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful 2107 Discovery is a lemon and worse is the customer service from Alan’s Rover North America and Warren Henry North Dade!! For the past seven months I have had the truck I had electrical issues with the computer and the infotainment system. After for attempts to repair they couldn’t fix. I filed for final attempt and it didn’t work. So I have been fight with Warren Henry Land Rover North Dade and Land Rover North American. They didn’t want to return my money. I hate the way both the dealer and the manufacturer have handled my case. Sad after 12 years of being a client of Warren Henry and Land Rover they did this to me. I finally settled for 2 of the 7 payments I did and the accessories and settlement. It was the worse experience ever with a dealer and a manufacturer. I do NOT recommend buying from Warren Henry nor a Land Rover!!! They lost me as a client for ever and I will make it my goal to make sure everyone I can tell I will!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Never Buy a Land Rover Discovery Nikki Meyers , 08/22/2018 HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Picked my Disco up last August...it was flat bedded back to the dealership within hours! It is in the dealership right now...it is the SIXTH time, and they usually have my car for 7-10 days every time. Only has 5000 miles on it and have had non-stop issues, many that you have featured on here. The infotainment system has been "update" 7 times and is STILL very much broken. Cameras, sensors, apps, nav, bluetooth, gets stuck off then gets stuck on even when the car is turned completely off and I am out of it...you name it...it's broken. It was in for nearly 2 weeks, and within a week I had to have it picked back up. Right now they are trying to fix: Hood cable is too long and could be a "very bad situation" (their words), the infamous infotainment system disaster, no less then 3 warning lights on, windshield washer fluid spilling everywhere and always showing it empty (even though it has not ever been used), and this big one: Twice while driving down the road (not while at a light, etc..) the car randomly shuts off and goes into an idle mode! The service guy today told me that he doesn't know why no one ever called me because it could have been very unsafe and he was sure that it scared me (it did!), and that this "should"take care of it. Apparently it was something with the ECM and their was a needed update to the engine control unit that is the Powertrain for the vehicle! Hand to God that's what he said! Iv'e been trying to give this car back for months...such a ridiculous situation and company. never again. Keep in mind this is only about half of the problems I have had Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Comfort, style, technology, and ride are tops Nick , 01/21/2018 HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my third Land Rover purchase. I traded in my LR3 and kept my LR4 and added this Discovery LUX. Since I wanted all the newest features I went for the LUX model and I am not disappointed. The new technology is excellent. The safety and parking features are a huge plus. The dealership pulled out all the stops when we got it home and found the pump for the windshield washer jets was not working. They drove us a loaner, picked this one up and drove it back to the dealership and fixed it, then brought it back the same day. My only complaint is the activity key. It is not working so the dealer has ordered us a new one and we will try that. I have to admit that having the back hatch open and close by waving my foot under it is a huge plus when my hands are full. And being able to see the car and all it's surroundings on my screen while manuvering the vehicle is a plus. But the best by far is the smart cruise control. No more braking and restarting the cruise when I come up on a vehicle but can't pass yet. The car slows down until I am far enough away and then it speeds right back up. The changeable ambient lighting in the car is fun too! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Like Riding on A Cloud VL Fowler , 05/28/2018 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We have had our Disco for 3 months now and never for a moment have we regretted the purchase. Before ordering the Disco we drove MANY other luxury models and were leasing a Benz. Nothing compared to the comfort and capabilities of the Disco. We were trading in our pick-up that was used to tow our 22' sailboat, and the Disco has taken on that duty with panache---never a groan or complaint. The dealership and sales rep were very accommodating and a pleasure to work with. I am certain that we will be repeat customers of Land Rover. The quality and craftsmanship are unsurpassed. UPDATE: After 15 months of ownership, my original evaluation stands. Our Disco continues to serve our needs admirably and still looks brand new. We continue to get many comments about the vehicle and gladly refer folks to the dealership in San Antonio, TX. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse