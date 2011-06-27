Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery SUV Consumer Reviews

One Amazing Tank Micheal Smith , 09/17/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I am the happy second owner of a '97 Disco. All I can say about this vehicle is that it is a tank. Goes where you point it without complaint. It chews up trails, scales steep hillsides/mountainsides with ease, and carves a path in deep snow. Gas mileage is average for an SUV of this size, so if gas is a concern,look elsewhere. And on-road manners are something to be desired. In addition this is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Got it with 75K and it now has over 240K on it and it's still chugging along. Granted there were repairs now and again, but in true Rover style, whatever broke or failed this truck always got me to my destination. Report Abuse

Hard to stop a Disco Plova , 03/09/2013 25 of 27 people found this review helpful I have three Discos, one in the US and a 95 Tdi & 2002 TD5 in Europe. The 97 V8 just keeps going. Bought this one with 60K and now have 165k on it. Only repairs that have been needed are the gear shift switch (under brake - $25), starter ($180) and the large ball joint behind the hub ($600). Vehicle has been maintained but not babied. This is a real 4 x 4 and will go almost anywhere. Towing is no problem. The 4.0 litre engine is a bit underpowered in these years but it is a heavy vehicle and not a sports car. Ride is more like a truck but has a very solid feeling. Now that the 97's are getting on in years you can find some that are fairly inexpensive. Report Abuse

Fantastic all round vehicle Macca , 05/04/2009 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought mine with 100,000 kilometers on it and intended to use it as a tow vehicle for my Caravan. After the first trip, I was disappointed with the lack of power from the 3.9 V8. I took the vehicle to a performance workshop and had a "Unichip" fitted. The transformation was amazing. This Disco now flys and returns a very respectable fuel mileage. Report Abuse

Interesting 2nd car (truck) 2ndcar , 03/07/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful bought my 1997 Discovery in February 2007 with 99k on it for $3800 from a charity auction on Ebay. The rear view mirror has a little burn out mark on it; the rear window controls from the front seat aren't working; and the spare tire cover was broken off. Oh well. I bought the Land Rover Discovery so I could get through snow and rain when my rear wheel drive Lexus would have problems. I also got it so I could bring my bike and all the beach stuff to the beach. My wife didn't want a pickup at the house and the Discovery is perfect! It feels like a truck, I can tow stuff if I need to, and it is strong enough to cart anything inside or outside the vehicle. The Discovery's will run a good 200k Report Abuse