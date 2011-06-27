Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery SUV Consumer Reviews
One Amazing Tank
I am the happy second owner of a '97 Disco. All I can say about this vehicle is that it is a tank. Goes where you point it without complaint. It chews up trails, scales steep hillsides/mountainsides with ease, and carves a path in deep snow. Gas mileage is average for an SUV of this size, so if gas is a concern,look elsewhere. And on-road manners are something to be desired. In addition this is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Got it with 75K and it now has over 240K on it and it's still chugging along. Granted there were repairs now and again, but in true Rover style, whatever broke or failed this truck always got me to my destination.
Hard to stop a Disco
I have three Discos, one in the US and a 95 Tdi & 2002 TD5 in Europe. The 97 V8 just keeps going. Bought this one with 60K and now have 165k on it. Only repairs that have been needed are the gear shift switch (under brake - $25), starter ($180) and the large ball joint behind the hub ($600). Vehicle has been maintained but not babied. This is a real 4 x 4 and will go almost anywhere. Towing is no problem. The 4.0 litre engine is a bit underpowered in these years but it is a heavy vehicle and not a sports car. Ride is more like a truck but has a very solid feeling. Now that the 97's are getting on in years you can find some that are fairly inexpensive.
Fantastic all round vehicle
I bought mine with 100,000 kilometers on it and intended to use it as a tow vehicle for my Caravan. After the first trip, I was disappointed with the lack of power from the 3.9 V8. I took the vehicle to a performance workshop and had a "Unichip" fitted. The transformation was amazing. This Disco now flys and returns a very respectable fuel mileage.
Interesting 2nd car (truck)
bought my 1997 Discovery in February 2007 with 99k on it for $3800 from a charity auction on Ebay. The rear view mirror has a little burn out mark on it; the rear window controls from the front seat aren't working; and the spare tire cover was broken off. Oh well. I bought the Land Rover Discovery so I could get through snow and rain when my rear wheel drive Lexus would have problems. I also got it so I could bring my bike and all the beach stuff to the beach. My wife didn't want a pickup at the house and the Discovery is perfect! It feels like a truck, I can tow stuff if I need to, and it is strong enough to cart anything inside or outside the vehicle. The Discovery's will run a good 200k
a real 4x4 not a SUV
I have a 1997 land rover Discovery SD the entry level model. It doesn't have a sunroof which is okay with me. The truck has a rugged frame and strong body. The discovery is built to withstand alot of abuse despite it's shiny exterior. The truck has been reliable what many fail to understand is that the truck is a rugged piece of machinery that require maintenance. but unlike many other vehicles the Discovery is a straightforward truck to own with a few tool set and time. I have a five inch lift with 34" tires on mines and it puts hummers and jeeps to shame.
Sponsored cars related to the Discovery
Related Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner