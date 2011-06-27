2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Car for the size, style, and performance
This is a beautiful car at a fair price for a Land Rover. It's a lot of car in a very small footprint! (the Evoque was way too small for us). The interior and finishes are great. The glass roof is awesome. The back seat is comfortable and spacious, and the seats recline which is great. The gas mileage is not "Like an8 cylinder" as one reviewer wrote. I know because I sold my GMC Denali 8 Cylinder before buying this one and my gas mileage is WAY better. It totally depends on how you drive. The greatest feature is the ECO mode which will automatically reduce all systems to lower gas and electricity usage. Very nice to just turn on and not think about it. It will lower your performance and the strength of your AC. It seems owners need to read their manuals because it explains this. I get about 27-29 mpg on the highway and may be 15-18 city driving. If you drive aggressively you mileage will drop dramatically. The car is surprisingly quick with the turbo. If you want full performance, AC, etc turn off the ECO mode - which I do when I want best acceleration, etc. There have been issues with the Auto start/stop gas saving feature and with some random electrical/computer stuff but all is under warranty. The transmission sometimes can be less smooth than others but it's negligible. I don't think I would buy a high mileage used Land Rover because of this. My biggest complaint is, it does not have the 'Activity Key' wristband for water-sports (locking your key fob in car and going swimming without fob). It is not an option to upgrade to - which is really stupid. (still looking for a solution to this, short-sighted for and 'adventure car') All things considered, all members of my family love this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bad Turbo Lag
Own a Discovery Sport. I hate the turbo lag. It's very dangerous as when pulling into traffic or needed acceleration for lane changing. I've almost been killed many times. You push the peddle and and for a few seconds nothing happens and then a big jerk. My wife thinks I'm a bad driver but when the turbo engages it jerks.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car!!
It is the most comfortable and has everything at your finger tips. Sport ride for an SUV and great gas mileage!! I get 20 around town. Transmission so much smoother than past models. I’m on my third Rover!! Every time I look at other brands they just don't measure up. Especially being fun to drive!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Do Not Buy Gas Guzzler
I don’t even know where to start. Except this 4 cylinder car is a Gas Guzzler. It uses up gas like it was an 8 cylinder car. I drive only in the city locally and work from home. I’ve been filling the tank every 3 1/2 days in California. I was told I would get 20-25 miles per gallon. I’m only getting 12-14 miles per gallon. I was mislead by the salesman and manager of Land Rover Southbay. This the worst car I ever leased. Thank god it’s a lease. I have been trying everything to return the car but have gotten No where with the dealership and manufacturer. Also the air conditioner in this car is bad. It does not have enough vents that my passengers in the back seat complain about lack of cool air. The cup holders are made too small and tight. I’m always afraid my morning coffee from the coffee Starbucks is going spill as I have trouble getting it out of the cup holder due to how tight it is. The car seats are very stiff and as comfortable as other cars I have leased. The voice command in the car only works when it wants too. I could be driving a luxury car instead of this Money Pit.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very disappointing!
I love the look of this car and that’s what really sold me. I should’ve test driven it longer and in different conditions because I hate the way it drives. I agree with the other reviewer who mentioned the turbo lag. I wasn’t sure what to call it or exactly how to explain but the car jerks. Start the car, put in reverse and it delays and then jerks. Does the same thing when you are stopped and accelerate. Awful if you are waiting to make a turn at a traffic light! After you pull into your parking space and put the car in park it will then roll forward about 6-12”. Not good. When I brought it in for service they said that I have to “really drive it” (gun it) and it will get used to my driving and change. Nope. Not true. I’ve been driving for 30 years and I feel like a teenager driving this car because it is so jerky! It’s fine once you are accelerated and on a highway but I hate it for driving on town and actually getting on the highway. Can’t wait for my lease to be over. Going back to Lexus.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Discovery Sport
Related 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020