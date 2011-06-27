Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Discovery Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,027
|Maintenance
|$613
|$3,689
|$2,083
|$2,259
|$4,888
|$13,533
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,109
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,318
|Financing
|$2,120
|$1,706
|$1,261
|$790
|$286
|$6,162
|Depreciation
|$8,360
|$4,186
|$3,682
|$3,263
|$2,929
|$22,419
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,122
|$16,908
|$14,743
|$14,444
|$16,674
|$81,891
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Discovery Sport SUV HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,027
|Maintenance
|$613
|$3,689
|$2,083
|$2,259
|$4,888
|$13,533
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,109
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,318
|Financing
|$2,120
|$1,706
|$1,261
|$790
|$286
|$6,162
|Depreciation
|$8,360
|$4,186
|$3,682
|$3,263
|$2,929
|$22,419
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,122
|$16,908
|$14,743
|$14,444
|$16,674
|$81,891
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Discovery Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$483
|$2,905
|$1,640
|$1,779
|$3,849
|$10,656
|Repairs
|$1,864
|$2,847
|$3,069
|$3,306
|$3,560
|$14,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,661
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,825
|Financing
|$1,669
|$1,343
|$993
|$622
|$225
|$4,852
|Depreciation
|$6,583
|$3,296
|$2,899
|$2,569
|$2,306
|$17,653
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,057
|$13,313
|$11,609
|$11,373
|$13,129
|$64,481
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport in Virginia is:not available
