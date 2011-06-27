Overall rating

Most compact luxury SUVs go by the same playbook. They're roughly the same size, have roughly the same sort of engine and provide a driving experience that can roughly be described as sporty. Which one you choose can often come down to styling choice, brand preference or maybe which one has the best lease deal. Yet the 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport plays by a different playbook, or at least one with a few extra chapters.

Land Rover has built its reputation on SUVs that combine jungle-bashing capabilities with English sophistication. Although the Discovery Sport lacks the hard-core mechanicals and superior ground clearance of its pricier siblings, it nevertheless can venture places its strictly road-going rivals from beyond the United Kingdom can't manage. For those who deal with abundant snow or need to venture down a mucky and/or rutted road to a cabin or lakeside, the Discovery Sport's extra capabilities could make a big difference.

It's also more family-friendly, with a spacious second-row seat that not only reclines but also slides to increase legroom, bring kids a little closer to Mom and Dad, or free up cargo space. The latter is a nice extra, but the cargo area is actually one of the most generous in the segment as well. The Discovery Sport also stands out from its rivals with a third-row seat for those times when you have a couple extra kids to cart around.

In other words, the 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport is one of the most practical SUVs in the segment. If that's important to you, it's absolutely a must-drive. However, there are definitely reasons to think twice. Its only available engine yields relatively slow acceleration and so-so fuel economy, and it's paired to a transmission that is slow to respond. And though the cabin is suitably well made for its price point, it lacks the luxurious look and ambience of its top rivals: the BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Volvo XC60 and even its less practical but higher-style Range Rover Evoque brand mate.

The list of standard safety features on the 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and parking sensors are also standard, as are hill descent control and hill start assist.

Safety-related options include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning and automatic braking for front-crash mitigation.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Discovery Sport with 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, which is better than average for the segment.