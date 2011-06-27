Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Impressive on a budget!
After test driving the Evoque and comparing the new 2015 Discovery, I realized they were very, very, similar, especially with the engine and transmission. I liked the taller rear window in the Discovery and the cargo area better than the Evoque. My first test drive I was unimpressed by the car's acceleration. However, after about 30 minutes on the test drive, I noticed the vehicle seemed responsive to my lead-foot antics. At the end of the test drive for the Discovery, I realized it was a very good value for a Land Rover family of cars vehicle. I purchased my Discovery HSE Sport and have enjoyed it very much. According to the Land Rover Service Manager the vehicle is fitted with "adaptive driving" function with the transmission which I believe has caused my Discovery to be much quicker in starting off-the-line acceleration. The only thing I don't like is the ECO feature which you must turn off to keep the vehicle running at a long stop light. Otherwise, all is good. I found out the vehicle doesn't come with a cargo cover which is about $400. Nevertheless, I'm impressed overall and now realize I had saved a bundle of cash buying the Discovery over the Evoque. I highly recommend this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2015 Discovery Sport Problems
In 2015 I was one of first 20 people to order the Discovery Sport. I was so super happy on getting this SUV, until 1 year later the problems began. Problems I had: front door creaking sound, exterior strips and trims came loose, crack in passenger side rear quarter window, trunk not closing evenly, ac foul smell and replaced water pump, radio/clock issues, front passenger door not opening and alarm turned on for no reason, break sounds, drivers seat back panel coming detached, and last and worst problem was the transmission failure. That did it for me! In 2 years time the car stayed in the shop for 45 days. I opened up a claim through the manufacturer and the best they could come up with was we will compensate two months of payments and did not approve a buy back. That is not good enough. I no longer feel comfortable in driving a lemon and won't buy another car through Land Rover.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Perfect Family Car
After owning the Range Rover Evoque, which we loved, we needed a bigger vehicle for the new addition to our family. The Disco Sport is perfect! Pros: fuel economy, roomy, stylish, turning heads, alot of features, durability, confident ride and handling Cons: Underpowered, hard shifting transmission (1st to 2nd gear), no high end sound system (the LR brand system is horrible), interior not as stylish as other LR products, some interior pieces had broken numerous times, infotainment system could be way better
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Discovery Sport
Related Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner