Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Mark , 09/06/2015 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

After test driving the Evoque and comparing the new 2015 Discovery, I realized they were very, very, similar, especially with the engine and transmission. I liked the taller rear window in the Discovery and the cargo area better than the Evoque. My first test drive I was unimpressed by the car's acceleration. However, after about 30 minutes on the test drive, I noticed the vehicle seemed responsive to my lead-foot antics. At the end of the test drive for the Discovery, I realized it was a very good value for a Land Rover family of cars vehicle. I purchased my Discovery HSE Sport and have enjoyed it very much. According to the Land Rover Service Manager the vehicle is fitted with "adaptive driving" function with the transmission which I believe has caused my Discovery to be much quicker in starting off-the-line acceleration. The only thing I don't like is the ECO feature which you must turn off to keep the vehicle running at a long stop light. Otherwise, all is good. I found out the vehicle doesn't come with a cargo cover which is about $400. Nevertheless, I'm impressed overall and now realize I had saved a bundle of cash buying the Discovery over the Evoque. I highly recommend this vehicle.