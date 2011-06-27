Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(33%)4(33%)3(34%)
4.0
3 reviews
Impressive on a budget!

Mark, 09/06/2015
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
29 of 29 people found this review helpful

After test driving the Evoque and comparing the new 2015 Discovery, I realized they were very, very, similar, especially with the engine and transmission. I liked the taller rear window in the Discovery and the cargo area better than the Evoque. My first test drive I was unimpressed by the car's acceleration. However, after about 30 minutes on the test drive, I noticed the vehicle seemed responsive to my lead-foot antics. At the end of the test drive for the Discovery, I realized it was a very good value for a Land Rover family of cars vehicle. I purchased my Discovery HSE Sport and have enjoyed it very much. According to the Land Rover Service Manager the vehicle is fitted with "adaptive driving" function with the transmission which I believe has caused my Discovery to be much quicker in starting off-the-line acceleration. The only thing I don't like is the ECO feature which you must turn off to keep the vehicle running at a long stop light. Otherwise, all is good. I found out the vehicle doesn't come with a cargo cover which is about $400. Nevertheless, I'm impressed overall and now realize I had saved a bundle of cash buying the Discovery over the Evoque. I highly recommend this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2015 Discovery Sport Problems

Vita, 01/10/2018
HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

In 2015 I was one of first 20 people to order the Discovery Sport. I was so super happy on getting this SUV, until 1 year later the problems began. Problems I had: front door creaking sound, exterior strips and trims came loose, crack in passenger side rear quarter window, trunk not closing evenly, ac foul smell and replaced water pump, radio/clock issues, front passenger door not opening and alarm turned on for no reason, break sounds, drivers seat back panel coming detached, and last and worst problem was the transmission failure. That did it for me! In 2 years time the car stayed in the shop for 45 days. I opened up a claim through the manufacturer and the best they could come up with was we will compensate two months of payments and did not approve a buy back. That is not good enough. I no longer feel comfortable in driving a lemon and won't buy another car through Land Rover.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Perfect Family Car

DarnellDixon520, 05/09/2018
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

After owning the Range Rover Evoque, which we loved, we needed a bigger vehicle for the new addition to our family. The Disco Sport is perfect! Pros: fuel economy, roomy, stylish, turning heads, alot of features, durability, confident ride and handling Cons: Underpowered, hard shifting transmission (1st to 2nd gear), no high end sound system (the LR brand system is horrible), interior not as stylish as other LR products, some interior pieces had broken numerous times, infotainment system could be way better

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
