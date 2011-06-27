Used 1995 Land Rover Defender Consumer Reviews
A great vehicle for offroad use with little or no consideration given to highway driving. This truck is a noisy, leaky, dripping, rattling, uncomfortable block of scrap metal...but the weird thing is I love it! Expect continual maintenance and numerous after market modifications to make it more user friendly. Also expect to fill this car up with gas every other day as it's a guzzler with a really small tank,
Disregard the numbers, read the reviews!
It's interesting to read the reviews here and then compare them with the corresponding "ratings"........mainly, because I feel exactly the same way! These trucks are leaky, they rattle, they have all sorts of driveline noise, etc., but would I get rid of mine? NO WAY! There's just something about a Defender 90 that's difficult to put into words. Thankfully, mine has been very reliable, but even if it weren't, I would still love it. They look great, and they sound even better! I get more people inquiring about it than I do with my Ferrari! If you ever own one, you'll know what I mean about all this! (Also, I'm not aware of a car that holds its value better than a Defender!
Landy
You will have to be a car nut, in order to drive this thing. They are a blast. Not the easiest to drive but a true classic.
My Defender 90
I bought this Land Rover new in 1995 and still driving it 13 years later. It's noisy, leaks not only rain water but oil as well. Has done that since new. It's awesome off-road. I have driven almost all the off road trails in Washington state and it's incredible what it can do. I have put a new canvas top on it, new seats, bigger tires, removed the sway bars, longer suspension. After 88,000 miles its runs as good as it did the day I first drove it home. It does what it was built for extremely well and some. I know that the suggestion used pricing on here is close, but I have been offered $30k for it in the last year. Not for sale!
Love My Rover
The review doesn't tell the story: More than seven years later, I still smile every time I climb into my Defender. Don't expect to buy my used Rover; I hope to leave it to my heirs.
