Used 1994 Land Rover Defender for Sale Near Me

Land Rover Defender 90This 1994 Land Rover Defender 90 is a North American Specification model that was first registered in New York. It was acquired by the seller in 2009 and now shows 91k miles. Finished in Portofino Red over a gray interior, the truck is powered by a 3.9-liter V8 paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. Equipment includes a removable factory hardtop, a soft top, a brush guard, a roll cage, a tubular rear bumper, an aftermarket Pioneer stereo, and a locking storage box. This D90 NAS is now offered in New York with service history since 2009, a clean Carfax report, and transferable Vermont registration in the seller's name.The aluminum body is finished in Portofino Red and features black wheel arches, a removable factory black hardtop, and a black canvas soft top. Equipment includes Hella headlamps, a brush guard, taillight protection, a third brake light bar, a roll cage, side step bars, and a tubular rear bumper with a receiver hitch. The factory soft top was repaired in 2009. No accidents or other damage are listed on the Carfax report.Factory 16 five-spoke alloy wheels wear Goodyear Wrangler tires, and a spare tire is mounted on a swing-out carrier at the rear. Work reported in the last 5k miles includes a new steering stabilizer, shocks, brake rotors, and wheel bearings. Rust is noted on the brake dust shields.The interior is upholstered in gray with a matching dashboard and door panels. Interior amenities include a Pioneer stereo, a locking center console, a rear bench seat with seatbelts, and an aftermarket shift knob. The seller notes that the turn signal, headlight, and wiper switches were replaced in 2009.A stainless steel NRP exhaust system is equipped. The seller reports corrosion on the underbody and notes that the chassis was media blasted in the spring of 2019. Rust was reportedly spot-treated with Fertan Rust Converter, and the chassis was treated with Waxoyl hard wax.If you have any additional questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Land Rover Defender 90 with AWD/4WD .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALDV2288RA934831

Stock: NC789

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-11-2019