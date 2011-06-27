  1. Home
Used 1994 Land Rover Defender Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
From My Cold Dead Hands

PDukes, 10/29/2003
90 2dr SUV 4WD
This is truly the most fun car I have ever owned. On road or Off, it never gives up and never gives out. When I die they will have to pry the wheel from my cold dead hands. In 3 yrs it has never broken down on me, not once. They are cost prohibitive to maintain but, in my word, worth every penny. NEVER use the dealership, find a specialist. Its unstopable offroad and their are more aftermarket parts and accessories than you can imagine. Versitile top off top on. My friends cars all cost more, but its my car they want in their hearts. If you can get one jump at it. It rides like a Truck, it is not a jeep or sports car. Test drive before purchase.

