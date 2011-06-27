Used 1994 Land Rover Defender 90 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|187.2/234.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|232 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|80.2 in.
|Wheel base
|92.9 in.
|Length
|160.5 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3560 lbs.
