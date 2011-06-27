Used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews
Lamborghini Murcielago Review
Marsh Mallows, 06/10/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I love my Lamborghini Murcielago. It is a thrill to drive and I love driving it. It's design is amazing, I'm amazed every time I look at it. I am a car lover and when it came time to buy a new car this one was at the top of my list. I love it's sleek design and it's amazing performance. I would go on forever about this car, but I'm going to go drive it!
