Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo Consumer Reviews
Gallardo Ultimate Practical Exotic
Have owned every brand of exotic car available. Many are more expensive than Gallardo, but I have never experienced a car that was so much fun to drive and so responsive! Acceleration figures in the press must be off. Gallardo definitely out accelerates anything in it's class. Heard all wheel drive gave the car a strange feel. To the contrary, it makes the car more stable and able to handle turns far better. Put approximately 1500 miles on the car in less than a month, including track time, driving to grocery store, to dinner, and anywhere else I find excuse to drive it. First exotic I am comfortable using as every day car! German quality, Italian style - unbeatable combination!
A Beautiful Execution
This is the best car I have ever owned. In the past, I have owned and driven many cars, but it had always been my dream to own a Lamborghini, and now I can drive it. Incredible handling, tight steering, and the interior is as nice as any other car Audi has built- not something you see very often in a car of this prestige. No doubt, it's an expensive toy, but for a car enthusiast it is easily worth it, even if you are concerned you can't afford it. The design is beautiful... the trasmission is perfect... honestly, there is nothing else like it.
My car of my dreams
When driving this car there is not another thing you can think about apart from pure driving pleasure. If you have got the money to afford a car like this there is not anything to compare it with. If you want a pure sports car with pure power, this is the one you are looking for. The lamborghini gallardo is the best thing that has ever happened to me.
Don't buy a Ferrari
This vehicle is an awesome driving experience everyday in all traffic conditions. It has so much more power and responsive handling characteristics over a 360 or 430 Ferrari. The car is a wonderfully reliable every day driver. Rear vision is a minor problem when backing up, but is easily fixed with a rear camera installation. It outperforms every Ferrari I have ever owned and has spent NO TIME in the shop other than for regular scheduled service. It is a BLAST!!!!!!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Gallardo
Related Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan
- Lamborghini Huracan 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador 2019