Used 2018 Kia Stinger Sedan Consumer Reviews

Thrilled with this car! nystrokedoc , 06/08/2018 GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I will focus on the only negatives I can find --- the dealer experience is sub par. They "lost" the 2nd key fob. A replacement is "being sent from Korea" but this was just unacceptable. Also, the check out process was a hours long wait. Emails to my salesperson (which were answered asap before I bought the car) seemed to take lower priority after I drove out of the lot. It is too bad that Kia made a car comparable to luxury vehicles (even the Porsche Panamera), but cannot deliver the dealer experience. I own an Optima (which has been an excellent car), but dread the idea of going to the dealer for maintenance, because they are just too rough around the edges. That said, the Stinger itself lives up to the hype and more. It is has amazing acceleration, handling, breaking and comfort. I get lots of admirers, with thumbs up signs from random passers by..... A couple of minor things.....Kia might consider a redesign of the Video screen which sticks up a bit awkwardly in the upper middle console. It still need to work on changing the display to emphasize the clock and radio station functions and not the GPS, but these are minor quibbles. I am also VERY happy with the Driver Assist package (which was loaded on the model I bought off the lot) and would have been something I might have skipped to save $. The blind spot detection and lane departure warnings can be customized to provide just enough sensitivity to assure protection, without annoying constant beeping for minor normal safe driving lane departures/changes. Also, I have been driving on Econ mode while sitting in traffic, and I'm fairly certain that it has enhanced my gas mileage. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Great Sport sedan and GT car. KIA Quattroporte. Ramesh , 01/29/2018 GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 104 of 108 people found this review helpful Before anybody buys this car, they should know that, this is not a sports car, this is a sports sedan. This is not a luxury / premium car, this is a sports sedan. This is not a status defining car, this is just a sports sedan. And, Stinger does this job impeccably. When you shop for 50K car, you sure would have researched or test driven, audi, BMW, Merc or lexus. But you have to decide can you pass the above luxury brand dealers, and go to Kia dealer to buy this car. I did, and glad I did it. It has gorgeous looks.. Believe me, every day (yes, every day), people, either on traffic signals or in gas station or in parking lot, have asked me about this car and complemented a lot. It has Maserati look. Drive is amazing. For me, after test driving, S5, BMW 440Xi and C43 AMG, there was something in this car, I fell in love with. It is for sure, at least (if not more) 15K less than similarly equipped above brands. They have great materials in and out overall, even though there is some lack of achieving the level of above premium brands. I cannot write how much I like about this car, as it may take a lot of space. I can write little about what I don't like in it (very few, if any). I don't like the KIA label (I have always owned BMWs), fuel economy (but for this level of performance, it is acceptable) and major one being, the interior noise which can be refined a bit (I think this is common to all sports sedans like S5, AMGC43 and BMW 440Xi with M sport). Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

GT-R done DJ , 01/13/2018 GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 49 of 51 people found this review helpful The overall design of this car is thoughtful, yet stunning and atheletic at the same time. The vevicle performs well on all road surfaces. ( I will say that the GT2 has 19" tires that roughen the ride, but find acceptable in lieu of performance) The car handles well and provides amazing accelleration even if cruising speed has been acheived, steering is responsive and the car hold the roads well. The exterior lines are awesome with few flaws. (One noticeable is the wind dams that cool the breaks accumulate sand and small rocks due to winter snow maintenace. The interior is comfortable as the front seats provided 18 adjustments. The side bolsters hug your sides. The heated seats and steering wheel work well. The cabon layout is good and controls are placed logically , with the exception of the 8" touch screen (slightly out of arms reach) and the volume control is placed low and without looking I find myself operating the passenger vent. The interior materials seem of good quality with some hard plastics. (Which should be expected at this price point. I personally feel that KIA is going in the right direction, but probably should have created an up line badging due to badge bius of shoppers. Or perhaps the manufacturer is looking to take an I told you so approach, in order to dispel past negativity of their brand overall. This is my second KIA and hope that the reliability measures up to my first one which was 80k miles with no issues at all. Unfortunately the seats are wearing out after 1 year Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Impressive first sports sedan for Kia Rob Weaver , 08/30/2018 GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Ever since this car was revealed, my interest was piqued. I previously had a WRX, and wanted a car that had a better interior, features, and more space, without sacrificing much performance and the fun to drive factor. The Stringer GT2 looks like it fit the bill. Pros - The best feature of this car is what you get for your money. The MSRP is $10-15k less than comparable Audi's and BMWs and currently the dealers seem to be giving pretty decent discounts (I got $8500 off the MSRP). The engine makes this 4000 lbs car a true rocket. It is fast off the line, but the most surprising power is when you are moving at 30-40 MPH and you put your foot down. You quickly will be rocketing toward "arrest me" speeds. The gearbox is responsive and shifts quickly. The suite of driving features leaves little want for more, especially at this price point. The interior is nicely put together with actual button controls, which is a large plus for me. The seats are very adjustable, comfortable, and low (once again, that is a plus for me). I mostly use Android Auto, and that integration is done well. The sound system is very good for a stock system. For the exterior, I find the car to be one of the most handsome on the road. It is long, low, and wide, with an aggressive appearance without being, for a lack of a better term, "Type R"ish. The lines flow to a wonderful hatch shape. The 5 year standard/10 year powertrain warranty reassures me a lot since this is a new design. Cons - Gas mileage is pretty disappointing, but somewhat expected for the weight and power of the engine. I average about 18 MPG mostly commuting to work in the inner suburbs while trying not to drive too much like a goon. No manual transmission is available for those of us who enjoy rowing our own gears. The adjustable suspension can get a little floaty around corners, even in sport mode. I wish they built in a sport+ mode that firmed up the sport mode a little more. The leather seats are prone to getting depressions if you rest something heavy on them (like seat belt imprints if you fold down the rear seats). The exterior has a few silly non-functional fake vents. I worry a bit about the resale value of the car, but I plan on keeping it for awhile to take advantage of the warranty. Conclusion - Kia built themselves a really good value GT car that has most of the features and driving experience of the more expensive luxury brands at a much lower price point. You could get roughly the same features or a more powerful engine at the same price of the Stinger from an Audi 5 series Sportback or a BMW 4 series Granturismo, but you would spend a lot more if you wanted both. If you are not a badge snob, this car should be on your short list if you wanted a powerful GT car with a lot of space and good features. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value