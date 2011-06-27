Used 2007 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

Good, dependable, first car zach030283984 , 01/24/2015 LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful I had a 2007 Kia Sportage as my first car, and got it with 60,000 miles from my father in 2009, who had bought a new car. It was a little under a 150,000 miles when I totaled it the day before Christmas 2014. Slammed into a pickup at about 40 mph and I walked away without a scratch. If you had put a sheet across the window, you would have no idea the car was in a wreck, the cabin wasn't affected, even though the engine was smashed to pieces. I loved that thing to death. I loved it so much I ended up buying a 2005 sportage EX V6 after getting my insurance check. (basically the same car but with all the fancy trims) In that time it never failed to start, never broke down, and ran like a top. Report Abuse

Very Happy with this car jacee , 01/01/2013 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this new in Feb. 2007 with only 4 miles on it. In 5 years I only had one breakdown. The starter went out last year about 50k. I did not try to use the warranty just had it replaced. I have kept up all maint.. Including the expensive timing belt and water pump. That was 1600 but I also replaced the battery and serpintine belt. Anyway the car is not a hot rod but will get you out in traffic. Gas mileage is best at 55 to 60 mph. Drove it on hwy at 75mpg and gas mileage plummeted. Still get about 21 city/hwy. Drive well, very comfortable and love the storage capacity. I am at 66k miles now still no problems.

Nice little SUV Ladybug , 06/30/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my '07 Sportage used with 27K miles on it for only $11K from a Ford dealership. While test-driving it, the salesman, who had never been in the car before, exclaimed how much better it rode and how much quieter it is than an Escape. Having had a KIA before, I was more than happy to purchase another one. After 3 months I've been very happy with this car. It's simple and practical, which is what I wanted. I have the 4 cylinder, and it definitely isn't real zippy when entering freeways, but if you don't mind a little engine whine, you can push it without it getting near the redline. Since most of my driving is done on surface roads, the acceleration is more than adequate for my needs.

My SUV is a top performer and is all mine. bob defalco , 05/13/2016 EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Engine has great pickup and trans shifts smoothly. Cabin is quiet, car runs great. can't believe how great the suspension is. I do not put alot of miles on the car so the 17 miles a gallon does not bother me. The car is 10 years old now and still going strong. Long live my Sportage Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value