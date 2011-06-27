Used 2006 Kia Spectra Sedan Consumer Reviews

And we just keep rollin... jenners1 , 11/16/2014 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 kia spectra brand new with 53 miles on it. I change the oil every 4000 miles, change the transmission fluid every 80,000 miles. I didn't have to put new brakes on until 120,000 miles. At 150,000 miles I had her tuned up. I decided at 185,00 miles I should put new belts on it. The check engine light came on at around 85000 miles still under warranty took in for new O2 sensor. The check engine light came back on just after 100,000 miles and its been on ever since, sooner or later its gotta burn out right? still waiting for that but she runs like the day I bought it. We are currently at 265000 miles and still rolling Report Abuse

Great affordable, reliable car. shellbee3 , 11/30/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased my car last year with 86,000 miles on it. I now have 100,500 miles on it and it's doing great. I took this car on a 2,000 mile road trip in the summer and my Spectra did fine. I do have to say that one con for this car is that it does not get up to speed very quickly on the highway. When I try to accelerate the engine feels weak and buzzy; it gets pretty loud and I don't go much faster. Beside that, it's a reliable car that gets me to and from work and around town with no problem. I get about 30 MGH combined city/highway. The interior is very roomy and comfortable even with five people seated. The trunk is deep which is awesome for travel. Overall a great, reliable car. Report Abuse

2006 Kia Spectra EX dooscoop32 , 08/15/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Having had an assortment of problems with a previous American car, we decided to look at the Korean Kia Spectra EX. Wow, were we ever pleasantly surprised. This is a great little car. The doors close solidly with a click. The engine cranks quickly and is eerily quiet for a small car. Power is more than adequate for our intended use. Seating position and comfort are outstanding. The power options list for this car is lengthy including power, heated mirrors, power windows and locks, trunk release, tilt wheel, rear defroster, CD stereo, A/C, keyless remote entry and more! The build quality feels first-class. This car is an absolute pleasure to own. And the gas mileage is great too! Report Abuse

Used But Loved Paul Callaway , 03/01/2015 SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 Kia Spectra SX used about 2 years ago and after a rough beginning fixin issues left by the former owner I've really come to enjoy this car. The SX wheels, suspension and body are a plus over the other models and considering it's a compact car it has plenty of interior room, a nice size trunk and more than enough umph to get around. If I keep a light foot on the pedal I can get MPGs in the mid to high 20's with mixed driving Report Abuse