Used 2006 Kia Spectra for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - RUNS WELL ** SPEEDOMETER STOPS WORKING SOMETIMES ** Drives fine but the speed says zero and the odometer does not go up. Common issue with this car as they age. - PLEASE NOTE ** WE DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS CAR VERSUS MANY ALTERNATIVES WE HAVE IN STOCK * PLEASE CONTACT US FOR DETAILS ON WHY THIS CAR IS NOT OUR FAVORITE ** - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - ZERO LEAKS, GREAT MECHANICAL SHAPE - SIDE AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - COSMETICALLY FAIR (HENCE THE LOW PRICE) - **THIS CAR IS NOT IN THE GREATEST COSMETIC SHAPE!** - PAINT IS FADED HERE AND THERE - WOULD BE AN EXCELLENT COMMUTER/FIRST CAR - RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER AND AUTO TRANSMISSION - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ADD 15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Kia Spectra EX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAFE122965350235

Stock: OT1222132

Certified Pre-Owned: No