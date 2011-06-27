Used 2018 Kia Soul Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Bang For The Buck Dana , 02/06/2018 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 46 of 49 people found this review helpful This car is a great value for the money. When Kia introduced this car, they seemed to be marketing it toward the younger crowd, but most of them I see on the road are driven by more mature folks, like myself. The reasons are simple: ease of entry, upright driving position, good headroom, comfortable seats, lots of standard features (even in the base model,) decent acceleration, decent gas mileage, decent cargo area, the ability to carry a large cargo load with the rear seats folded, the ability to easily install a roof rack, and the handy, large tailgate. Sure, it's an a no-nonsense econobox, and it certainly isn't flashy, but if it's an economical, comfortable, practical car, (that's fun to drive,) with a good warranty, that you're looking for, this may be your ticket. After a 2+ years of driving, my only complaint with this car has been in the quality of the seat material. The fabric began showing some wear on the side of the driver's seat, where I enter. The dealer has since remedied the problem, and installed new covers on the seat. Aside from this, the vehicle has continued to be quite superior, and exactly meets my needs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Kia Soul Plus is an A Plus Plus Jerry Ingalls , 03/06/2019 + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful The many positive reviews of this vehicle are absolutely true. When one purchases and owns a car you want it to satisfy many of your specific needs. I am 73 years old, kind of vehicle and tech savvy, and needed something versatile, not too large, fun to drive, and safe. This thing has blown my mind it is so awesomely cool. My wife loves it too. With regard to safety: wrap around side airbags, excellent visibility, amazing brakes, back-up camera, very positive firm suspension, awesome light steering feel. It is just a hoot to drive with eco/normal/sport mode. Regulates shifts.......sometimes 6 spd automatic seems busy......but now understand it and is perfect......car really always feels relaxed not stressed. Can use manual sport shifting that works great.......but not needed, perhaps some downhills? The Plus has 17" wheels so all kinds of grip and road feel....yet so quiet in the cabin. The interior is surprisingly roomy, very comfortable front seats, and yes the back seat with cup holder down and super leg room gives passengers a very comfortable nice ride. Storage for a water bottle in all four doors. The back 60/40 seat folds nearly flat for nice storage room. Also, a subtle fairly large storage tray is located under the back area.......a great touch that helps items be out of view. Upper back concealment tray folds in half and is also easily removable when not needed. The infotainment eUVO 7" diagonal touchscreen and voice control is the best. You must use, learn and practice with it while NOT DRIVING........., but once learned it is ridiculously cool. Bluetooth hands free phone, and voice radio tuning, XM etc. With phone using USB Apple Car Play is awesome........navigation on screen wicked, voice siri texting, using the eUVO app. diagnostics, Parking Minder, Roadside Assist, or My Car Zone info is nice. Auto Climate control Wow. Nice high visibility in parking lots and awesome turning radius. Short wheel base, ride on certain surfaces a little choppy........but so perfect in most all conditions........freeway wonderful. Kia has a small package winner, with all the standard features one could ever imagine. I have owned for a month now and highly recommend as a vehicle to drive and give consideration to. You are likely in for a wonderful surprise. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Soul Turbo Value and Fun! Randy , 12/14/2018 ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My wife wanted the Soul and I was like "OK I won't be the one driving it". But I went with her to test drive and after driving a couple of Plus models we liked the looks of a red Turbo model. She drove it around and then had me get behind the seat and WOW, the little hamster wagon had some punch. The car feels and rides so much bigger than it is, and I enjoy driving it myself to the point that we have used it for a couple of long road trips. I have become a fan, but all is not perfect. The breaks seem weak for a more sporty, performance model. The interior quality looks better than the cars price range but seriously the piano black trim is a dust magnet and I don't understand the car mfg's being so enamored with the stuff. We have only put about 15K miles on it so far and there has been no mechanical issues or problems at all, and with the amazing warranty Kia has there is not much to worry about. All in all the Kia is a great value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Value deanariddle , 12/30/2017 + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 42 of 46 people found this review helpful The car is inexpensive but doesn't look inexpensive -- especially on the inside! I have the Kia Soul Plus which has the larger nav system, Hardon Kardon stereo, and upgraded trim. I'm very pleased, thus far. It, overall, handles well. The only real complaint I have is that you have blind spots towards the rear of the car. You have to be really careful when changing lanes. I was initially looking at Jeep Renegades because of its unique body styling -- but -- when I saw the Kia (which also has a unique body style) -- I loved it and forgot all about the Jeep. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value