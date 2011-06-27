Used 2013 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Camping/Towing Vehicle Jimmy C , 04/16/2016 LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I was skeptical about KIA's history, but I did a ton of research and discovered their reviews and quality have greatly improved since the 2000s. We've owned our 2013 Sorento for almost 2 years and 25,000 miles. The 2013 Sorento LX 3.5 has greatly exceeded my expectations. I own a 16' TrailLite camper (3,500 lbs loaded). The Sorento EASILY pulls it at idle. I was amazed how well the KIA pulled my camper with my 2 fishing kayaks on the roof-rack. Granted Fuel economy drops while towing from 25mpg (@75mph) to about 11mpg (@70), but that was still better than expected. Acceleration is a little jumpy and takes some getting used to. Breaks are great. Handling is smooth and comfortable. Changing the oil was a learning experience; the filter is on the top of the engine, which was new to me; I searched for it for about 5 minutes before I gave in and Googled its location. The filter is about 2x more expensive that typical filters. It takes nearly 6 quarts of oil. Seating - Front is comfortable, but I wouldn't mind the seats being a little wider. I'm 6'0, 220, 40" waist. The second row seating is fairly comfortable, and they recline! The 3rd row is tight for me, but I could fit if I lost a bet. Ideal size for 3rd row would be < 5'. In my opinion, none of the mid-size SUV competitors can compare to the Sorento when talking about towing capacity, economy, features and price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Buy michael76148 , 07/01/2012 37 of 37 people found this review helpful My wife and I in a 3-5 day span test drove a Honda crv, a mazda7, a Nis. Murano,and chev. Equnox, when it came down to standard equipment, comfort, quality,and over all bang for the buck the Kia slapped the others in the face. Quiet cabin, smooth ride, beautiful leather interior, bluetooth,vue voice command with a awsome Infinity suround system, and many other toys are standard on the V-6 SX MODEL. 3rd row seating tight for adults but for my 2 Grandsones they are fine.Gas milage not great but good.Trip to Loisianna 450miles avg 25mpg, everyday city only 19-20. Overall, we are very happy with our choice. And a warranty 2nd to none Report Abuse

2013 LX GDI AWD ucinn35 , 02/23/2013 28 of 30 people found this review helpful We bought a 2012 SX AWD for the wife last year. We love that car so much we bought another one for me. I use it for work everyday so I went with the GDI for better gas mileage. I'm getting between 24 and 25 combined with a couple hundred pounds of tools and parts in it. The acceleration is peppy and more than adequate. The 6 speed shifts smoothly and effortlessly. Handling is great, a very good turning radius so it handles like a smaller car. The SX has 25000 miles on it and mine has 1000 and we've had no problems out of either of them. I am probably a Kia customer for life now. Report Abuse

So Far So Great basel1120 , 08/20/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Replaced a much loved 2004 Saab 9-5 wagon with the Sorento after driving virtually every brand/model available with AWD and a V6 that could be had for less than $40K+. Final two candidates were a Subaru Outback and the Sorento. Though the former is a fine vehicle, the Sorento won out on features, fit and finish, and overall comfort combined with power and handling. Frankly, we didn't need 7 seats. But the combination of other options we did want forced the inclusion of the third row. Report Abuse