Used 2011 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews

2011 Kia Sorento redwinejl , 03/28/2015 LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 107 of 111 people found this review helpful Bought new Aug. 2011. I have 117000 miles with no mechanical problems. I am retired and put many miles on this car going from home to our kid home almost weekly. I did have an alternator replaced on recall, but that is it. I had 60000 mile dealer service performed as well as regular oil changes( I have always used full synethic), and maintain proper tire service. When I bought this car, I would have never thought of buying a Kia, as I did not think they were quality cars, but after owning this one for 4 and 1/2 years, Kia is a quality product and a car company that seems to be doing things right. I think this SUV will continue to serve me well for several more years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Solid vehicle, great pricing used. newaccent2007 , 03/08/2015 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful We purchased our Pacific blue LX 2.4L with 43k on the odometer. Since that time, we've only had very minor issues. The factory battery went bad at 48K, and now with 81K the sway bars need to be replaced which were cheap to order. I use the vehicle as my company car (contractor) and it now has 81K on it. The factory brakes are still about 30-40%. It's been an incredibly reliable machine, and it's used on and off road and down Amish township roads daily. Tough, durable, and reliable, and cheap to obtain too. Report Abuse

Great for the Price! Jeff Pottberg , 10/19/2015 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful Started with a lease of the 2011 Sorento AWD. Was looking for a safe AWD for my daughter to use in college in New England. This model is great in snow and has a very tight turning radius. Didn't get many options as I was looking for a base model under $25K. I ended up buying out the lease and still like to drive it. Just came back from a 3,000 mile road trip with it and even though I have back problems. I found it comfortable to drive for long periods of time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Purchase To-Date sdolan , 09/29/2014 31 of 33 people found this review helpful Recently bought the 2011 Kia Sorento LX (AWD, 6 speed automatic) and it has been the BEST purchase to-date. It has a truck chassis and so, if you like the feel/ride of a truck you'll enjoy this one. Smooth shift of gears helps enjoy the ride, though you have to watch your speed; 100 kms feels the same as 60 kms and I noticed I speed a little more (accidentally) in this vehicle. Report Abuse