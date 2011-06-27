Used 2008 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews

Very Jeep-like Anthony , 05/20/2016 LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful Despite some short comings, I like this SUV. Pros: 4WD, space and comfort, good cargo room, good engine power, great traction. Changed the spark plugs and suspension at 140000 miles! This SUV is tough and has no quit. I'm hoping to get another 100k - 150k out of it or more. Cons: An annoying rattle that no one can find. We have been over the SUV with a fine toothed comb, MANY times and cannot find the rattle. Very sensitive accelerator. Thirsty V-6 engine, but who buys a 4WD SUV for the MPGs? Owner's manual states that 87 octane gas/petrol is minimum. That is a lie! This vehicle needs premium fuel to run right. Any less octane and it sounds like a diesel. Performance becomes sluggish with lower octane gases. Engine has always had an annoying whining when starting and accelerating, but it does not cause any problems. The problem was the belt tensioner and a pulley beside it. Solved and the noise gone too! Get any other color than bright silver. For some reason people tend not to see it! I have had to stick red and white reflectors on the bumper and back door to increase its visibility for other drivers. Brakes have always been too soft, even when new. Stopping distance is long so brake accordingly. The ABS system is second to none however. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

100,000 miles in and all's well kudosk9 , 07/16/2014 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Now that I've written this review everything's probably going to go the heck. I purchased this brand new, off the lot, with less than 100 miles on the clock. It now has over 100K. This car has been a solid work horse for me. I've had to have it in for just one service that I wouldn't be considered wear and tear, and that was when a sensor went out at about 4mon and essentially meant the gas pedal wouldn't work. Apart from that, it's been the usual things that happen to a 6 year old car that has 100k on the clock.

This vehicle has been great jacobe , 05/13/2011 LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Okay the problems that people have been stating are easily solved. The rattling in the trunk, its the jack in the back, simply put a towl back there with it, the back seat trim is just to cover the hinges on the seat. They are not that important, and the airbag sensor in the passenger seat is working the way it should be, you just have to sit in the seat the correct way. Now to the car its self. It has been great 70k and no troubles at all. I do have to say though the transmission does shift hard sometimes but its not that big of a deal. Great power from the engine, it does suck up the gas though. Overal it is an excelent reliable car to have.

want a newer car but dont want to trade mine in Kim Lane , 09/14/2016 LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This car has great acceleration , it is a nice looking car and have had no problems with it at all I want a newer car but like this so well that I have become super picky and I really don't want to trade it in I don't understand why the trade in value is not higher . I bought it for the handling and my husband loved the safety ratings . I had owned several jeeps but this car is at least if not much better built. This vehicle is not a car and doesn't drive like one but is more similar to a combo car/truck .What made me want to buy one in the first place was outstanding warranty and appearance of the Sorento and have been very happy . I would recommend this car to everyone interested . Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value