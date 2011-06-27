Used 1998 Kia Sephia Consumer Reviews
Not Too Shabby!
Owned since new--11.5 years now. Only lightly used, but fun and peppy engine with manual (Mazda made I think.) Had brake recall and exhaust repair made under warranty. Other than that, only had to replace old battery. Some of the interior fittings are a bit too cheaply made, but if you take care of it, it will take care of you. Very inexpensive to own; costs almost nothing to insure. I have read that due to relatively high HP to weight ratio (125 HP vs 2400 lbs.) some convert this model to rally car. You could not find a less expensive platform than this one!
Served me well
I have owned my 98 Kia Sephia basically since new, I got it with about 5,000 miles on it and now it has over 115,000 on it. Parts can be expensive, but the motor has lasted great with no problems. The car shows no signs of quiting anytime soon, has been very reliable over the years, had a few parts break, but that is to be expected when you start putting miles on your car.
fantastic car
Had this car for only a year, tranny went but that was my fault. Left the e brake up. It's got a lot of power and it'll go forever if you take good care of it.
My Favorite Car
I love this car. It was four years old when I bought it used with 30,000 miles on it. It is now nearly 12 years old with over 75,000 miles on it and with regular maintenace has never given me any trouble. Very reliable, parked outside and always starts on cold winter mornings. Have definately gotten my moneys worth out of it, if they still made them I would buy one new!
Kia Sephia still Rollin' at 67K
I have had my Sephia for four years and 65,000 and I would have to say that aside from a few problems with the gas gauge and wiring harness that were corrected under warranty, the Kia has been a great buy. Contrary to what a "major consumer magazine" may say about the Sephia, I say that it handles well, the interior is comfortable for me (6ft+, 225lb), and that it has great pick up. As when I bought this car newe Kia is a great bargain when compared to the Corollas, Civics, Proteges out there which are over- priced. After four years, 67k on the road, the body integrity remains great w/ no rattles or creaks that I may have feared/expected when I bought it.
Sponsored cars related to the Sephia
Related Used 1998 Kia Sephia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner