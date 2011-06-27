Used 1998 Kia Sephia Consumer Reviews

Not Too Shabby! ken1 , 12/31/2009 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Owned since new--11.5 years now. Only lightly used, but fun and peppy engine with manual (Mazda made I think.) Had brake recall and exhaust repair made under warranty. Other than that, only had to replace old battery. Some of the interior fittings are a bit too cheaply made, but if you take care of it, it will take care of you. Very inexpensive to own; costs almost nothing to insure. I have read that due to relatively high HP to weight ratio (125 HP vs 2400 lbs.) some convert this model to rally car. You could not find a less expensive platform than this one! Report Abuse

Served me well Eric , 01/27/2007 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned my 98 Kia Sephia basically since new, I got it with about 5,000 miles on it and now it has over 115,000 on it. Parts can be expensive, but the motor has lasted great with no problems. The car shows no signs of quiting anytime soon, has been very reliable over the years, had a few parts break, but that is to be expected when you start putting miles on your car.

fantastic car Dareba , 08/13/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Had this car for only a year, tranny went but that was my fault. Left the e brake up. It's got a lot of power and it'll go forever if you take good care of it.

My Favorite Car Maggie , 10/17/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this car. It was four years old when I bought it used with 30,000 miles on it. It is now nearly 12 years old with over 75,000 miles on it and with regular maintenace has never given me any trouble. Very reliable, parked outside and always starts on cold winter mornings. Have definately gotten my moneys worth out of it, if they still made them I would buy one new!