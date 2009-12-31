Used 1998 Kia Sephia for Sale Near Me

Owned since new--11.5 years now. Only lightly used, but fun and peppy engine with manual (Mazda made I think.) Had brake recall and exhaust repair made under warranty. Other than that, only had to replace old battery. Some of the interior fittings are a bit too cheaply made, but if you take care of it, it will take care of you. Very inexpensive to own; costs almost nothing to insure. I have read that due to relatively high HP to weight ratio (125 HP vs 2400 lbs.) some convert this model to rally car. You could not find a less expensive platform than this one!

