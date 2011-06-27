  1. Home
Used 1994 Kia Sephia Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Sephia
3.0
7 reviews
KIA

ICatchYou2004, 08/18/2002
i hate it. It is the worst car i have ever owned

STAY AWAY!

crxbrett, 11/18/2002
Quality is very cheap. Acceleration is a joke (13 second 0-60). The transmission and the brakes are horrible. Handling, what handling? Wind sheer & road noise is atrocious. The interior is extremely bland. The fuel economy is good (but that is to be expected on a 2300lber) When I found a new car I was happy to hand back the Kia's keys to my friend. My friend bought this car without checking into Kia's. Within a couple of months of buying it he had to throw away $1000 to have the engine rebuilt! He got the car for $2000 (way too much)! That was his fault for buying the damn Sephia in the first place!

Lucky I guess

HEIDI, 01/29/2003
In January 1999, I bought a used 1994 Kia Sephia RS. Single owner, 89,000 miles on it. I have had the brakes done, regular oil changes & tune ups, a new battery. Some minor tweaking of the timing & general maintenance (headlights etc). But, other than that I have had NO PROBLEMS with it. It always starts & gets great gas mileage. This is the best car for it's value that I have ever had.

You get what you expect!

Deniseprude, 11/03/2002
For a car under $10,000 we have been more than happy with our Sephia. The only problems were with an unscrupulous dealer who seviced it, and not the dealer we bought it from. It's sporty and fun to drive with the 5-spd manual, and gets 33-36 mpg even with over 100,000 miles. Needs a new clutch now, but that's about it! The front seats could have been more comfortable.

Holds up well

nontrad, 07/19/2004
This car has been in my family 1994 and has averaged over 20000 rough miles a year and has traveled from coast to coast. It now has close to 210,000 miles and has never had a major engine or transmission problem. It's not the nicest, trendiest, or most comfortable car but it's held its own over the years. I would give a new Hyundai or Kia a try especially with their new warranties. Don't assume that they're cheaply built cars.

