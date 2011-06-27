  1. Home
2020 Kia Sedona Minivan Consumer Reviews

BEST BANG FOR THE BUCK!!!

MisterM, 10/09/2019
EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I have driven and own mostly Honda and Toyota vehicles. Just sold my 2015 Subaru Forester because it has a really weak four cylinder engine and burned a lot of oil so I was very disappointed. I started looking for a new vehicle so I test drove a LOT of cars and mini vans out there from Toyota, Honda, Chrysler, Hyundai, Subaru Ascent and others, you name it. I made a really bad mistake in paying such high price for the new Forester back in 2015 so this time I truly did my homework on the internet and during the actual test drives. To make it really short, I ended up buying a brand new Kia Sedona EX. The Kia dealer actually agreed to my terms and was able to give me the monthly payments no one else was willing to give me. Yeah, Kia you rock!!! I got an amazing deal and I was actually in shock when the sales manager agreed to the monthly payment that I was able to afford. I was really in shock to know that I would be taking home a brand new car WITH interior leather. Truly amazing. I am really impressed, for lack of a better word, at how high quality made is this Sedona. Everything inside and outside the Sedona looks really high quality, the plastics and the windows are really impressive and I feel like I'm driving in a Mercedes Benz, no seriously I'm not joking. I was also this close in buying a pre owned Hyundai Genesis G80 3.8 but in the end I am more than happy with the Sedona and I know I made the right choice this time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
This really is not necessary

Karen L, 01/12/2020
L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
1 of 6 people found this review helpful

Similar to my beloved Chevy 2007 Uplander but bigger on outside much smaller inside but had to chose new vehicle after 13 years. Seats easy for me to change one hand out of the way.Not sure what model Sedona I have LX L ???? Where do you find that out? Took chance might be just the L 4 dr

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
