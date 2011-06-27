  1. Home
Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower269 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Systemyes
iPod Cableyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room65.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guardsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.5 cu.ft.
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4456 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black
  • Clear White
  • Glacier Blue
  • Silverstone Beige
  • Platinum
  • Bright Silver
  • Claret Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
235/60R17 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
