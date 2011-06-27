Used 2017 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great dependable little car
Justin, 02/27/2020
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
It's not flashy, but it is still stylish. I have long legs and there is plenty of leg room in every seat. The engine noise is a little loud before the engine warms up but to be expected from a 4 cylinder. All controls are easy, driver position is really comfortable, and the air conditioning blows cold immediately. My fuel bill has improved immensely since selling my 6 cylinder for this beauty. Road noise is super quite for this class, and I can hear detail in my music without having to crank it loud. The engine produces a solid amount of power for its size, but don't expect to win any drag races. Probably the best car I've owned, at this price range in my life.
Love it
TK, 01/19/2019
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
Great value, reliability, and nice looking car!!
