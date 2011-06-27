Used 2009 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews

Worst car purchase ever! mehigan , 04/27/2013 Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful Purchased new. Non-stop quality issues. Windshield delaminated at 16 months and again at 48 months. Has anyone had a windshield fail with stress cracks (in exactly same spot) twice within 48 months? Radio stopped working at 30 months. Knock sensor failed 15 months. Electronic control module failed 18 months. Air bag sensor failed. Too many failures to list. I call car "Elvis" -- shake, rattle and roll! Getting in-warranty repairs done a huge hassle, tried three different dealers. Last dealer's solution was "you should buy a new car". Kia factory rep never returns calls. Once car out of warranty Kia's attitude is too bad, we are not responsible. Follow up to previous review. It is now 2016 and car continues to be a maintenance nightmare with no support from Kia. Engine noise has become significantly loud, still very uncomfortable ride even with replaced up-graded shocks/tires. Mileage continues to decline as car ages. Lots of exterior/interior trim failures. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very poor quality Randy Mizer , 07/05/2010 12 of 14 people found this review helpful We have now had two major break downs in 8000 miles. One new transmission and one new front axle .My wife drives the car and has never drove it hard.I will never buy an other KIA , wish I hadn't bought this one.

great little car, but..... bigkev , 01/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful this is our second Rio 'shopping trolley'. best value and size in it's class by far. Fuel consumption is disappointingly high and the transmission had to be replaced the morning after we got it. Fine now and these things happen. Tyres are utter crap and noisy as hell. Otherwise it's a good 'mum and pop' runaround, and provided you are patient with the lack of acceleration you sort of get attached to them. For the price and 5 year w/tee, plus low service costs it's a winner.

Worst car ever! Jeannine Roman , 02/02/2018 Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Do not even consider buying this car. I bought new, from day one non-stop major and minor problems. Kia's only suggestion regarding repeated problems "buy another car". And this is from the Factory Rep while the car was still under warranty! Extremely uncomfortable ride and very loud cabin due to excessive road and engine noise. Mileage not great. If I could give one star I would. Only good thing, very cheap to purchase (reason why?).