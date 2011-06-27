  1. Home
Used 2009 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(14%)4(29%)3(14%)2(0%)1(43%)
2.7
7 reviews
List Price
$6,500
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Worst car purchase ever!

mehigan, 04/27/2013
Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
18 of 21 people found this review helpful

Purchased new. Non-stop quality issues. Windshield delaminated at 16 months and again at 48 months. Has anyone had a windshield fail with stress cracks (in exactly same spot) twice within 48 months? Radio stopped working at 30 months. Knock sensor failed 15 months. Electronic control module failed 18 months. Air bag sensor failed. Too many failures to list. I call car "Elvis" -- shake, rattle and roll! Getting in-warranty repairs done a huge hassle, tried three different dealers. Last dealer's solution was "you should buy a new car". Kia factory rep never returns calls. Once car out of warranty Kia's attitude is too bad, we are not responsible. Follow up to previous review. It is now 2016 and car continues to be a maintenance nightmare with no support from Kia. Engine noise has become significantly loud, still very uncomfortable ride even with replaced up-graded shocks/tires. Mileage continues to decline as car ages. Lots of exterior/interior trim failures.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Very poor quality

Randy Mizer, 07/05/2010
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

We have now had two major break downs in 8000 miles. One new transmission and one new front axle .My wife drives the car and has never drove it hard.I will never buy an other KIA , wish I hadn't bought this one.

great little car, but.....

bigkev, 01/06/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

this is our second Rio 'shopping trolley'. best value and size in it's class by far. Fuel consumption is disappointingly high and the transmission had to be replaced the morning after we got it. Fine now and these things happen. Tyres are utter crap and noisy as hell. Otherwise it's a good 'mum and pop' runaround, and provided you are patient with the lack of acceleration you sort of get attached to them. For the price and 5 year w/tee, plus low service costs it's a winner.

Worst car ever!

Jeannine Roman, 02/02/2018
Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Do not even consider buying this car. I bought new, from day one non-stop major and minor problems. Kia's only suggestion regarding repeated problems "buy another car". And this is from the Factory Rep while the car was still under warranty! Extremely uncomfortable ride and very loud cabin due to excessive road and engine noise. Mileage not great. If I could give one star I would. Only good thing, very cheap to purchase (reason why?).

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Dependable transportation

J.C., 12/24/2016
Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've bought my 2009 Kia new. It is a very dependable car; driven it from east coast to west coast and never a problem. It is not the most comfortable seats for long distance travel and since it's a small compact not as smooth a drive as a larger sedan. Low maintenance and dependability is why I love my Kia.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles