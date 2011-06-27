Used 2006 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews

Better than expected jequines , 02/04/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought second hand for my wife and she loves it, I sorta like it. Has heated front seats which was surprising for a car like a rio. Gas mileage is excellent performance is adequate and comfort is adequate also. I was expecting this car to be horrible but she loved it so we got it. It has 60,000kms on it now with only 2 problems, spark plugs died at 40,000km no big deal, but timing belt slipped around the same time and had to be replaced for $800 not under warranty! Metal body is poor quality every stone chip begins rusting immediately unlike domestic galvanized cars. Overall I would buy again(for the wife). Report Abuse

Hazard switch location hjshaffer673 , 04/13/2013 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Just bought this vehicle with 71,000 miles. So far I really like it. Just one complaint. Hopefully its been moved since. I seriously dislike that each time I reach to change the volume of the stereo, may hand hits that emergency flasher button making me check that I didn't accidently turn them on. Report Abuse

Enjoying my Kia Rio Connie , 10/24/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Haven't had my Rio not quite a month but I am enjoying it. I tried out all the small cars and found this one to be the quietest, and most enjoyable. Had a 04 Dodge Caravan and it drives just as good and holds the road in all weather conditions and even holds the road passing a big truck. It doesn't sway like the 02 Camry I had. Can't believe how good they are making the new small cars now. Inside feels like I'm in a large car. Have plenty of room for all my stuff. The 4 door beat the hatchback as far as space. Get about 32 miles to the gallon. But only have 6 hundred miles on it, hope will get better with time. Mine is the basic no electric windows or locks. Found out I can do without them Report Abuse

2006 Kia Rio Rio , 10/19/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Kia Rio is an excellent car to drive, it's comfortable and everything is within easy reach. You can drive a long distance and never feel uncomfortable while driving. I think it's the neatest little car, handles great, comfortable and good on gas. Report Abuse