Used 2006 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews
Better than expected
Bought second hand for my wife and she loves it, I sorta like it. Has heated front seats which was surprising for a car like a rio. Gas mileage is excellent performance is adequate and comfort is adequate also. I was expecting this car to be horrible but she loved it so we got it. It has 60,000kms on it now with only 2 problems, spark plugs died at 40,000km no big deal, but timing belt slipped around the same time and had to be replaced for $800 not under warranty! Metal body is poor quality every stone chip begins rusting immediately unlike domestic galvanized cars. Overall I would buy again(for the wife).
Hazard switch location
Just bought this vehicle with 71,000 miles. So far I really like it. Just one complaint. Hopefully its been moved since. I seriously dislike that each time I reach to change the volume of the stereo, may hand hits that emergency flasher button making me check that I didn't accidently turn them on.
Enjoying my Kia Rio
Haven't had my Rio not quite a month but I am enjoying it. I tried out all the small cars and found this one to be the quietest, and most enjoyable. Had a 04 Dodge Caravan and it drives just as good and holds the road in all weather conditions and even holds the road passing a big truck. It doesn't sway like the 02 Camry I had. Can't believe how good they are making the new small cars now. Inside feels like I'm in a large car. Have plenty of room for all my stuff. The 4 door beat the hatchback as far as space. Get about 32 miles to the gallon. But only have 6 hundred miles on it, hope will get better with time. Mine is the basic no electric windows or locks. Found out I can do without them
2006 Kia Rio
Kia Rio is an excellent car to drive, it's comfortable and everything is within easy reach. You can drive a long distance and never feel uncomfortable while driving. I think it's the neatest little car, handles great, comfortable and good on gas.
Love my Rio!
Its 2018 and my 2006 Rio is still going strong! I've got about 180,000 miles on it and finally had to replace the clutch and brakes for the first time. It drives and handles great. It starts right up in the cold Minnesota winters. If you keep up on regular oil changes and maintenance it will serve you well! This is my third Kia and I've put 200,000 miles plus on all of them. Not the quiet ride of a luxury vehicle but the Rio is a great dependable car.
