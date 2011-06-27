Used 2018 Kia Optima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Optima Sedan
LX Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,560*
Total Cash Price
$17,067
SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,389*
Total Cash Price
$22,923
S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,627*
Total Cash Price
$23,592
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,941*
Total Cash Price
$16,732
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,699*
Total Cash Price
$23,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Optima Sedan LX Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$898
|$924
|$4,359
|Maintenance
|$648
|$454
|$1,654
|$993
|$1,204
|$4,953
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$936
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,104
|Financing
|$918
|$738
|$546
|$342
|$124
|$2,668
|Depreciation
|$4,361
|$2,034
|$1,789
|$1,586
|$1,423
|$11,192
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,802
|$5,265
|$6,718
|$5,405
|$5,370
|$31,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Optima Sedan SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,241
|$5,855
|Maintenance
|$870
|$610
|$2,222
|$1,334
|$1,617
|$6,653
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,258
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,482
|Financing
|$1,233
|$992
|$733
|$459
|$167
|$3,584
|Depreciation
|$5,857
|$2,732
|$2,403
|$2,130
|$1,911
|$15,033
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,822
|$7,072
|$9,023
|$7,260
|$7,213
|$42,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Optima Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,277
|$6,026
|Maintenance
|$895
|$627
|$2,287
|$1,373
|$1,664
|$6,847
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,294
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,526
|Financing
|$1,269
|$1,021
|$754
|$472
|$172
|$3,689
|Depreciation
|$6,028
|$2,812
|$2,473
|$2,193
|$1,967
|$15,472
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,167
|$7,278
|$9,286
|$7,472
|$7,424
|$43,627
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Optima Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,274
|Maintenance
|$635
|$445
|$1,622
|$974
|$1,180
|$4,856
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$918
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,082
|Financing
|$900
|$724
|$535
|$335
|$122
|$2,616
|Depreciation
|$4,275
|$1,994
|$1,754
|$1,555
|$1,395
|$10,973
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,629
|$5,162
|$6,586
|$5,299
|$5,265
|$30,941
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Optima Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$5,898
|Maintenance
|$876
|$614
|$2,238
|$1,344
|$1,628
|$6,701
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$534
|$1,822
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,493
|Financing
|$1,242
|$999
|$738
|$462
|$168
|$3,610
|Depreciation
|$5,899
|$2,752
|$2,421
|$2,146
|$1,925
|$15,143
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,908
|$7,124
|$9,089
|$7,313
|$7,266
|$42,699
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Optima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Kia Optima in Virginia is:not available
