Estimated values
1991 Porsche 944 S2 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,299
|$7,183
|$9,274
|Clean
|$2,928
|$6,393
|$8,259
|Average
|$2,187
|$4,813
|$6,229
|Rough
|$1,445
|$3,233
|$4,198
Estimated values
1991 Porsche 944 S2 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,851
|$6,284
|$8,132
|Clean
|$2,531
|$5,593
|$7,242
|Average
|$1,890
|$4,211
|$5,461
|Rough
|$1,249
|$2,829
|$3,681