Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,312
|$28,826
|$31,219
|Clean
|$25,059
|$27,473
|$29,672
|Average
|$22,555
|$24,767
|$26,578
|Rough
|$20,050
|$22,061
|$23,485
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera 4 Platinum Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,792
|$31,173
|$33,482
|Clean
|$27,422
|$29,710
|$31,823
|Average
|$24,681
|$26,784
|$28,505
|Rough
|$21,940
|$23,857
|$25,187
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,906
|$58,593
|$60,635
|Clean
|$54,197
|$55,843
|$57,630
|Average
|$48,780
|$50,343
|$51,622
|Rough
|$43,363
|$44,843
|$45,613
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,696
|$40,213
|$42,736
|Clean
|$35,901
|$38,326
|$40,618
|Average
|$32,313
|$34,551
|$36,383
|Rough
|$28,725
|$30,776
|$32,148
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,495
|$44,285
|$46,254
|Clean
|$40,472
|$42,206
|$43,962
|Average
|$36,427
|$38,050
|$39,378
|Rough
|$32,382
|$33,893
|$34,795
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,731
|$30,223
|$32,613
|Clean
|$26,411
|$28,805
|$30,997
|Average
|$23,771
|$25,968
|$27,765
|Rough
|$21,132
|$23,131
|$24,533
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,105
|$29,428
|$31,668
|Clean
|$25,815
|$28,046
|$30,099
|Average
|$23,235
|$25,284
|$26,961
|Rough
|$20,655
|$22,522
|$23,823
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera S Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,724
|$30,835
|$32,916
|Clean
|$27,357
|$29,387
|$31,285
|Average
|$24,623
|$26,493
|$28,023
|Rough
|$21,889
|$23,599
|$24,761
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,675
|$34,008
|$36,309
|Clean
|$30,168
|$32,412
|$34,510
|Average
|$27,152
|$29,220
|$30,912
|Rough
|$24,137
|$26,027
|$27,314
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,895
|$33,258
|$35,576
|Clean
|$29,425
|$31,697
|$33,813
|Average
|$26,484
|$28,575
|$30,288
|Rough
|$23,543
|$25,453
|$26,762