2013 Porsche Panamera Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,312$28,826$31,219
Clean$25,059$27,473$29,672
Average$22,555$24,767$26,578
Rough$20,050$22,061$23,485
2013 Porsche Panamera 4 Platinum Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,792$31,173$33,482
Clean$27,422$29,710$31,823
Average$24,681$26,784$28,505
Rough$21,940$23,857$25,187
2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,906$58,593$60,635
Clean$54,197$55,843$57,630
Average$48,780$50,343$51,622
Rough$43,363$44,843$45,613
2013 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,696$40,213$42,736
Clean$35,901$38,326$40,618
Average$32,313$34,551$36,383
Rough$28,725$30,776$32,148
2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,495$44,285$46,254
Clean$40,472$42,206$43,962
Average$36,427$38,050$39,378
Rough$32,382$33,893$34,795
2013 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,731$30,223$32,613
Clean$26,411$28,805$30,997
Average$23,771$25,968$27,765
Rough$21,132$23,131$24,533
2013 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,105$29,428$31,668
Clean$25,815$28,046$30,099
Average$23,235$25,284$26,961
Rough$20,655$22,522$23,823
2013 Porsche Panamera S Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,724$30,835$32,916
Clean$27,357$29,387$31,285
Average$24,623$26,493$28,023
Rough$21,889$23,599$24,761
2013 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,675$34,008$36,309
Clean$30,168$32,412$34,510
Average$27,152$29,220$30,912
Rough$24,137$26,027$27,314
2013 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,895$33,258$35,576
Clean$29,425$31,697$33,813
Average$26,484$28,575$30,288
Rough$23,543$25,453$26,762
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Porsche Panamera on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,059 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,473 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Panamera is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,059 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,473 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Porsche Panamera, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,059 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,473 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Porsche Panamera. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Porsche Panamera and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Porsche Panamera ranges from $20,050 to $31,219, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Porsche Panamera is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.