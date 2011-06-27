  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,808$66,607$68,820
Clean$63,107$64,886$66,965
Average$59,706$61,445$63,254
Rough$56,305$58,003$59,543
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,525$68,858$70,599
Clean$65,754$67,079$68,695
Average$62,210$63,522$64,888
Rough$58,666$59,964$61,082
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,466$61,498$63,930
Clean$57,905$59,910$62,207
Average$54,785$56,732$58,760
Rough$51,664$53,555$55,312
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$85,579$87,211$89,356
Clean$83,334$84,958$86,946
Average$78,843$80,452$82,128
Rough$74,351$75,946$77,310
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$88,863$90,557$92,784
Clean$86,531$88,217$90,282
Average$81,868$83,539$85,279
Rough$77,204$78,860$80,276
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$66,637$68,558$70,909
Clean$64,889$66,787$68,997
Average$61,392$63,245$65,173
Rough$57,895$59,702$61,350
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,617$71,488$73,802
Clean$67,791$69,641$71,812
Average$64,137$65,947$67,833
Rough$60,484$62,253$63,853
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,070$60,512$63,365
Clean$56,546$58,948$61,657
Average$53,499$55,822$58,240
Rough$50,452$52,695$54,823
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,524$66,503$68,905
Clean$62,831$64,785$67,047
Average$59,445$61,349$63,332
Rough$56,059$57,913$59,616
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Porsche Panamera on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $56,546 for one in "Clean" condition and about $58,948 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Panamera is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $56,546 for one in "Clean" condition and about $58,948 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Porsche Panamera, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $56,546 for one in "Clean" condition and about $58,948 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Porsche Panamera. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Porsche Panamera and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Porsche Panamera ranges from $50,452 to $63,365, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Porsche Panamera is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.