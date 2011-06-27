  1. Home
1999 Saab 9-3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 SE HO Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,625$2,096$2,358
Clean$1,431$1,851$2,082
Average$1,043$1,360$1,531
Rough$655$869$979
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 SE HO Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,455$1,961$2,240
Clean$1,281$1,731$1,978
Average$934$1,272$1,454
Rough$587$813$930
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 Viggen Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,452$1,898$2,146
Clean$1,279$1,676$1,895
Average$932$1,231$1,393
Rough$586$787$891
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,337$1,871$2,165
Clean$1,177$1,652$1,912
Average$858$1,214$1,405
Rough$539$776$899
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,346$1,878$2,172
Clean$1,185$1,658$1,918
Average$864$1,218$1,410
Rough$543$778$902
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 SE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,451$1,958$2,240
Clean$1,278$1,729$1,978
Average$931$1,270$1,454
Rough$585$812$930
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,599$2,046$2,294
Clean$1,408$1,806$2,026
Average$1,027$1,327$1,489
Rough$645$848$952
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 SE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,602$2,063$2,319
Clean$1,411$1,821$2,048
Average$1,028$1,338$1,506
Rough$646$855$963
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Saab 9-3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,431 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,851 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Saab 9-3 ranges from $655 to $2,358, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Saab 9-3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.