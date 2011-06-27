Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 SE HO Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,096
|$2,358
|Clean
|$1,431
|$1,851
|$2,082
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,360
|$1,531
|Rough
|$655
|$869
|$979
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 SE HO Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,455
|$1,961
|$2,240
|Clean
|$1,281
|$1,731
|$1,978
|Average
|$934
|$1,272
|$1,454
|Rough
|$587
|$813
|$930
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 Viggen Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$1,898
|$2,146
|Clean
|$1,279
|$1,676
|$1,895
|Average
|$932
|$1,231
|$1,393
|Rough
|$586
|$787
|$891
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,337
|$1,871
|$2,165
|Clean
|$1,177
|$1,652
|$1,912
|Average
|$858
|$1,214
|$1,405
|Rough
|$539
|$776
|$899
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,346
|$1,878
|$2,172
|Clean
|$1,185
|$1,658
|$1,918
|Average
|$864
|$1,218
|$1,410
|Rough
|$543
|$778
|$902
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 SE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$1,958
|$2,240
|Clean
|$1,278
|$1,729
|$1,978
|Average
|$931
|$1,270
|$1,454
|Rough
|$585
|$812
|$930
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,599
|$2,046
|$2,294
|Clean
|$1,408
|$1,806
|$2,026
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,327
|$1,489
|Rough
|$645
|$848
|$952
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-3 SE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,063
|$2,319
|Clean
|$1,411
|$1,821
|$2,048
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,338
|$1,506
|Rough
|$646
|$855
|$963