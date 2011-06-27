  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2011 Saab 9-3
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Saab 9-3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,604$4,547$5,233
Clean$3,348$4,218$4,843
Average$2,837$3,559$4,061
Rough$2,325$2,900$3,280
Sell my 2011 Saab 9-3 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 near you
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,187$5,120$5,802
Clean$3,890$4,749$5,369
Average$3,296$4,007$4,503
Rough$2,702$3,266$3,636
Sell my 2011 Saab 9-3 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 near you
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,537$4,496$5,194
Clean$3,286$4,171$4,806
Average$2,784$3,519$4,031
Rough$2,282$2,868$3,255
Sell my 2011 Saab 9-3 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 near you
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,248$4,715$5,067
Clean$3,946$4,373$4,688
Average$3,344$3,690$3,932
Rough$2,741$3,007$3,176
Sell my 2011 Saab 9-3 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 near you
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,438$4,004$4,423
Clean$3,194$3,714$4,093
Average$2,706$3,134$3,432
Rough$2,218$2,554$2,772
Sell my 2011 Saab 9-3 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 near you
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,045$4,981$5,665
Clean$3,758$4,620$5,242
Average$3,184$3,898$4,397
Rough$2,610$3,177$3,551
Sell my 2011 Saab 9-3 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 near you
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,702$4,505$5,092
Clean$3,440$4,179$4,711
Average$2,914$3,526$3,951
Rough$2,389$2,873$3,191
Sell my 2011 Saab 9-3 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 near you
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,014$5,212$6,082
Clean$3,729$4,835$5,628
Average$3,160$4,080$4,720
Rough$2,590$3,324$3,812
Sell my 2011 Saab 9-3 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 near you
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,541$5,032$5,401
Clean$4,219$4,668$4,998
Average$3,575$3,939$4,192
Rough$2,930$3,210$3,385
Sell my 2011 Saab 9-3 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Saab 9-3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,171 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saab 9-3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,171 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Saab 9-3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,171 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Saab 9-3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Saab 9-3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Saab 9-3 ranges from $2,282 to $5,194, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Saab 9-3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.