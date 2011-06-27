Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,604
|$4,547
|$5,233
|Clean
|$3,348
|$4,218
|$4,843
|Average
|$2,837
|$3,559
|$4,061
|Rough
|$2,325
|$2,900
|$3,280
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,187
|$5,120
|$5,802
|Clean
|$3,890
|$4,749
|$5,369
|Average
|$3,296
|$4,007
|$4,503
|Rough
|$2,702
|$3,266
|$3,636
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,537
|$4,496
|$5,194
|Clean
|$3,286
|$4,171
|$4,806
|Average
|$2,784
|$3,519
|$4,031
|Rough
|$2,282
|$2,868
|$3,255
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,248
|$4,715
|$5,067
|Clean
|$3,946
|$4,373
|$4,688
|Average
|$3,344
|$3,690
|$3,932
|Rough
|$2,741
|$3,007
|$3,176
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,438
|$4,004
|$4,423
|Clean
|$3,194
|$3,714
|$4,093
|Average
|$2,706
|$3,134
|$3,432
|Rough
|$2,218
|$2,554
|$2,772
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,045
|$4,981
|$5,665
|Clean
|$3,758
|$4,620
|$5,242
|Average
|$3,184
|$3,898
|$4,397
|Rough
|$2,610
|$3,177
|$3,551
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,702
|$4,505
|$5,092
|Clean
|$3,440
|$4,179
|$4,711
|Average
|$2,914
|$3,526
|$3,951
|Rough
|$2,389
|$2,873
|$3,191
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,014
|$5,212
|$6,082
|Clean
|$3,729
|$4,835
|$5,628
|Average
|$3,160
|$4,080
|$4,720
|Rough
|$2,590
|$3,324
|$3,812
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-3 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,541
|$5,032
|$5,401
|Clean
|$4,219
|$4,668
|$4,998
|Average
|$3,575
|$3,939
|$4,192
|Rough
|$2,930
|$3,210
|$3,385