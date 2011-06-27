Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,290
|$3,052
|$3,482
|Clean
|$2,034
|$2,712
|$3,090
|Average
|$1,520
|$2,032
|$2,307
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,351
|$1,524
Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$2,435
|$2,760
|Clean
|$1,653
|$2,163
|$2,449
|Average
|$1,236
|$1,621
|$1,829
|Rough
|$819
|$1,078
|$1,208
Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-3 Linear 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,909
|$2,708
|$3,155
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,406
|$2,800
|Average
|$1,268
|$1,802
|$2,091
|Rough
|$840
|$1,199
|$1,381
Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-3 Arc 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,080
|$2,746
|$3,125
|Clean
|$1,847
|$2,440
|$2,773
|Average
|$1,381
|$1,828
|$2,071
|Rough
|$915
|$1,216
|$1,368
Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-3 Arc 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,870
|$2,499
|$2,854
|Clean
|$1,661
|$2,221
|$2,533
|Average
|$1,242
|$1,664
|$1,892
|Rough
|$822
|$1,107
|$1,250