  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. 2019 Porsche Panamera
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Porsche Panamera Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$131,919$134,276$137,548
Clean$129,718$132,072$135,211
Average$125,315$127,664$130,536
Rough$120,913$123,256$125,862
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$84,765$86,280$88,382
Clean$83,351$84,864$86,880
Average$80,522$82,031$83,876
Rough$77,693$79,199$80,873
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$102,379$104,209$106,747
Clean$100,670$102,498$104,934
Average$97,254$99,077$101,306
Rough$93,837$95,656$97,678
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$77,907$79,300$81,232
Clean$76,607$77,998$79,852
Average$74,007$75,395$77,091
Rough$71,407$72,791$74,331
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$119,202$121,332$124,288
Clean$117,213$119,340$122,176
Average$113,235$115,357$117,952
Rough$109,257$111,373$113,729
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$97,384$99,125$101,539
Clean$95,759$97,498$99,814
Average$92,509$94,244$96,363
Rough$89,259$90,989$92,913
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$98,378$100,137$102,577
Clean$96,737$98,493$100,834
Average$93,453$95,206$97,348
Rough$90,170$91,918$93,862
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$70,759$72,024$73,779
Clean$69,578$70,841$72,525
Average$67,216$68,477$70,018
Rough$64,855$66,112$67,510
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$76,189$77,551$79,440
Clean$74,918$76,278$78,090
Average$72,375$73,732$75,391
Rough$69,833$71,186$72,691
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,522$69,746$71,445
Clean$67,378$68,602$70,231
Average$65,091$66,312$67,803
Rough$62,805$64,022$65,375
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$77,960$79,354$81,287
Clean$76,659$78,051$79,906
Average$74,057$75,446$77,143
Rough$71,456$72,841$74,381
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$100,276$102,068$104,555
Clean$98,603$100,392$102,778
Average$95,257$97,041$99,225
Rough$91,910$93,691$95,672
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$70,187$71,442$73,182
Clean$69,016$70,269$71,939
Average$66,674$67,924$69,452
Rough$64,331$65,578$66,965
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$82,882$84,363$86,419
Clean$81,499$82,978$84,951
Average$78,733$80,209$82,014
Rough$75,967$77,439$79,077
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$82,542$84,018$86,065
Clean$81,165$82,639$84,602
Average$78,410$79,880$81,677
Rough$75,656$77,122$78,753
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$101,067$102,873$105,380
Clean$99,381$101,184$103,589
Average$96,008$97,807$100,008
Rough$92,635$94,430$96,427
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$141,365$143,892$147,397
Clean$139,006$141,530$144,893
Average$134,289$136,806$139,884
Rough$129,571$132,082$134,875
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$79,735$81,160$83,137
Clean$78,404$79,828$81,725
Average$75,743$77,163$78,899
Rough$73,082$74,499$76,074
Sell my 2019 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Porsche Panamera on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $69,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $70,269 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Panamera is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $69,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $70,269 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Porsche Panamera, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $69,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $70,269 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Porsche Panamera. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Porsche Panamera and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Porsche Panamera ranges from $64,331 to $73,182, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Porsche Panamera is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.