Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$131,919
|$134,276
|$137,548
|Clean
|$129,718
|$132,072
|$135,211
|Average
|$125,315
|$127,664
|$130,536
|Rough
|$120,913
|$123,256
|$125,862
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,765
|$86,280
|$88,382
|Clean
|$83,351
|$84,864
|$86,880
|Average
|$80,522
|$82,031
|$83,876
|Rough
|$77,693
|$79,199
|$80,873
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$102,379
|$104,209
|$106,747
|Clean
|$100,670
|$102,498
|$104,934
|Average
|$97,254
|$99,077
|$101,306
|Rough
|$93,837
|$95,656
|$97,678
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,907
|$79,300
|$81,232
|Clean
|$76,607
|$77,998
|$79,852
|Average
|$74,007
|$75,395
|$77,091
|Rough
|$71,407
|$72,791
|$74,331
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$119,202
|$121,332
|$124,288
|Clean
|$117,213
|$119,340
|$122,176
|Average
|$113,235
|$115,357
|$117,952
|Rough
|$109,257
|$111,373
|$113,729
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$97,384
|$99,125
|$101,539
|Clean
|$95,759
|$97,498
|$99,814
|Average
|$92,509
|$94,244
|$96,363
|Rough
|$89,259
|$90,989
|$92,913
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$98,378
|$100,137
|$102,577
|Clean
|$96,737
|$98,493
|$100,834
|Average
|$93,453
|$95,206
|$97,348
|Rough
|$90,170
|$91,918
|$93,862
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,759
|$72,024
|$73,779
|Clean
|$69,578
|$70,841
|$72,525
|Average
|$67,216
|$68,477
|$70,018
|Rough
|$64,855
|$66,112
|$67,510
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$76,189
|$77,551
|$79,440
|Clean
|$74,918
|$76,278
|$78,090
|Average
|$72,375
|$73,732
|$75,391
|Rough
|$69,833
|$71,186
|$72,691
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,522
|$69,746
|$71,445
|Clean
|$67,378
|$68,602
|$70,231
|Average
|$65,091
|$66,312
|$67,803
|Rough
|$62,805
|$64,022
|$65,375
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,960
|$79,354
|$81,287
|Clean
|$76,659
|$78,051
|$79,906
|Average
|$74,057
|$75,446
|$77,143
|Rough
|$71,456
|$72,841
|$74,381
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$100,276
|$102,068
|$104,555
|Clean
|$98,603
|$100,392
|$102,778
|Average
|$95,257
|$97,041
|$99,225
|Rough
|$91,910
|$93,691
|$95,672
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,187
|$71,442
|$73,182
|Clean
|$69,016
|$70,269
|$71,939
|Average
|$66,674
|$67,924
|$69,452
|Rough
|$64,331
|$65,578
|$66,965
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$82,882
|$84,363
|$86,419
|Clean
|$81,499
|$82,978
|$84,951
|Average
|$78,733
|$80,209
|$82,014
|Rough
|$75,967
|$77,439
|$79,077
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$82,542
|$84,018
|$86,065
|Clean
|$81,165
|$82,639
|$84,602
|Average
|$78,410
|$79,880
|$81,677
|Rough
|$75,656
|$77,122
|$78,753
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$101,067
|$102,873
|$105,380
|Clean
|$99,381
|$101,184
|$103,589
|Average
|$96,008
|$97,807
|$100,008
|Rough
|$92,635
|$94,430
|$96,427
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$141,365
|$143,892
|$147,397
|Clean
|$139,006
|$141,530
|$144,893
|Average
|$134,289
|$136,806
|$139,884
|Rough
|$129,571
|$132,082
|$134,875
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$79,735
|$81,160
|$83,137
|Clean
|$78,404
|$79,828
|$81,725
|Average
|$75,743
|$77,163
|$78,899
|Rough
|$73,082
|$74,499
|$76,074