Used 2005 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews
piece of &%$#......
ive been getting work done on this car since the first year we had it! problems: 2 batteries, timing belt, condenser, lights, 3 thermostats, motor mounts, valve cover gasket leaks, oem car stereo, air bag, tension pully, and rear seatbelt. bought it in 2005, and getting rid of asap!!! got into it with the dealer about the warranty, and it only has 89,000 miles and had more ##@# done to it than my 91 corolla by 80%!!!!
THE SMILING COBRA
I bought it used from Enterprise Cars in Jan 2007, it had 40K miles on it then. Had it for almost exactly 5 years. In that span of time, nothing really ever went wrong with it. It drove great. I did all the required maintenance on it. Timing belt was done at 75K. After about 4 years, gas mileage started to decline. Took it in for fuel system cleaning and a few other things. Suddenly, with no warning, there was an engine malfunction. It wasn't even overheating or making noise, but it was permanently damaged. I said goodbye to it was it was taken away to the junkyard, got 600 bucks for it. I was told by others that altho Kia is kinda cheaply made, that they'll run forever. What a lie.
Worth the money !
Car got to 210,000 miles and the timing chain broke . No complaints at all, never had any other problems at ! Headlights needs replacing quick but that's my only complaint & that's a cheap fix . I'm gonna miss mine dearly !
Excellent car!
Bought it in 2012, second hand, for $3000. Can't complain. A little low on MPG though... Very luxurious, but after 50k miles starts to have lots of issues.
Great solid car
I have owned this car for 4 yrs now. Bought it used with 20,000 miles on it, now has 130,000+. Only money I have spent on the car is oil changes and tires (still haven't tuned it up), oh yeah and like many others, lots of headlights. Just 3 weeks ago though my speedometer went out. No idea how much that is going to cost me to repair. I have taken the car on many across the country road trips with no problems. Love the car except the annoying headlight issue, what is up with that anyway?
