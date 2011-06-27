Used 2005 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews

piece of &%$#...... joel29m , 10/19/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful ive been getting work done on this car since the first year we had it! problems: 2 batteries, timing belt, condenser, lights, 3 thermostats, motor mounts, valve cover gasket leaks, oem car stereo, air bag, tension pully, and rear seatbelt. bought it in 2005, and getting rid of asap!!! got into it with the dealer about the warranty, and it only has 89,000 miles and had more ##@# done to it than my 91 corolla by 80%!!!! Report Abuse

THE SMILING COBRA alantalbot , 02/19/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought it used from Enterprise Cars in Jan 2007, it had 40K miles on it then. Had it for almost exactly 5 years. In that span of time, nothing really ever went wrong with it. It drove great. I did all the required maintenance on it. Timing belt was done at 75K. After about 4 years, gas mileage started to decline. Took it in for fuel system cleaning and a few other things. Suddenly, with no warning, there was an engine malfunction. It wasn't even overheating or making noise, but it was permanently damaged. I said goodbye to it was it was taken away to the junkyard, got 600 bucks for it. I was told by others that altho Kia is kinda cheaply made, that they'll run forever. What a lie.

Worth the money ! Kristen , 02/15/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Car got to 210,000 miles and the timing chain broke . No complaints at all, never had any other problems at ! Headlights needs replacing quick but that's my only complaint & that's a cheap fix . I'm gonna miss mine dearly ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent car! prodigit , 09/25/2012 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought it in 2012, second hand, for $3000. Can't complain. A little low on MPG though... Very luxurious, but after 50k miles starts to have lots of issues.