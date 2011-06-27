  1. Home
Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Optima Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,195
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG3837
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/40 mpg35/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)619.2/688.0 mi.602.0/670.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG3837
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower199 hp @ 5500 rpm199 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
Packages
Hybrid Convenience Packageyesno
Technology Packagenoyes
White Interior Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesno
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
8 total speakersnoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
rear view cameranoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
heated steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Autodimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesno
Cargo Trayyesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Front hip room54.7 in.54.7 in.
clothyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
ventilated driver seatnoyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyes
Exterior Options
Snow White Pearl Paintyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.8 cu.ft.10.8 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.190.7 in.
Curb weight3496 lbs.3622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.10.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.57.1 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.110.0 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aluminum Silver
  • Aurora Black
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aluminum Silver
  • Aurora Black
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • White, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R H tiresyesno
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyes
P215/55R V tiresnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
