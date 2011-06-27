  1. Home
2020 Kia Forte Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bringing an Affordable Driving Experience

Darren, 09/23/2019
GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
29 of 31 people found this review helpful

I recently switch back to a sedan and I wanted something that was daily driver, didn't break the bank, was safe, and fun to drive. KIA has out done themselves with the GT with GT2 package, the car sounds great for a 4 cylinder engine, the turbo really pulls when you get on the accelerator and it really sticks in the corners as well. Plus they loaded this trim and package with all the features that competitors have for a cheaper price! I find myself wanting to be the driver of the household again instead of the co-pilot.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great hidden gem!

DanielO, 01/24/2020
GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I come from driving a 2015 Subaru Legacy. The car of the car and space is a bit smaller from the Subaru but it can fit 5 people in the car as my old Subaru. The car feels great, lightweight and the new CVT or IVT as Kia calls it, it feels better than Subaru's CVT. This car does not feel slow for carrying a CVT in their engine. Probably car without a CVT will be faster but for what it is, it does feel agile and good to drive. Technology wise, it has a lot of it, from Apple Car Play and Android Auto, to one of the best lane keep assist assistance. The car does not jerk the steering wheel for you like other LKA that I have driven and it is not annoying that keeps beeping all the time. The infotainment system is easy to read and understand, and so is the steering wheel where the location of the buttons and use of them are located just feels intuitive. The car also has three modes, Normal, Sport, Smart. Smart is the one that gives me the most gas mileage, and is not like other ECO modes that other cars have, the car will still accelerate quick if needed. With a mix of highway and city driving I am getting 37mpg, on my trip in Christmas to visit my family and it was all highway driving it gave me around 47mpg!! I am so happy with this car as also when I switch it to Sport mode when entering an intersection from a full stop it does deliver, and it doesn't make me worry if the car will not accelerate fast enough, because it does! The only downside for me is the stiffness of the car compared to the Subaru. I have gotten use it now but it was something that took me a bit to get used to. Love this car and I do highly recommended!! I do think if I should have gone for the GT because of the power but I am happy with my car and the gas mileage as a faster car will feel great but it would hurt my pocket more.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Bang for buck

Sanjay Patel, 11/08/2019
LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Lovely car.. Great specs for it's class and not too bad on the pricing at all !!! Unbeatable Kia warranty adds to the cake

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazed

Joel , 10/10/2019
LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Car is great on gas and fast.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2020 gt 6 speed manual 😍

Joel Decker, 03/08/2020
GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Was looking for a car for my commute that wouldn't break the bank when I included my negative equity into the loan. This car is so perfect for me. It's Pretty quick comfortable to ride in and has all the amenities the competitors have but a price that is far cheaper than the otters. Give this car a least a test drive if your in the market. It handlers amazing and you will not be disappointed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
