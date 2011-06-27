2019 Kia Forte Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Forte Sedan
FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,384*
Total Cash Price
$17,913
LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,827*
Total Cash Price
$17,562
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,123*
Total Cash Price
$24,060
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,236*
Total Cash Price
$24,762
FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,401*
Total Cash Price
$24,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forte Sedan FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$813
|$842
|$871
|$902
|$4,213
|Maintenance
|$353
|$597
|$444
|$949
|$1,341
|$3,683
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$764
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$931
|Financing
|$963
|$775
|$573
|$359
|$130
|$2,800
|Depreciation
|$5,053
|$1,457
|$1,378
|$1,616
|$1,531
|$11,034
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,872
|$4,665
|$4,290
|$4,879
|$5,677
|$28,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forte Sedan LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$4,130
|Maintenance
|$346
|$585
|$435
|$930
|$1,315
|$3,611
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$913
|Financing
|$944
|$760
|$562
|$352
|$127
|$2,745
|Depreciation
|$4,954
|$1,428
|$1,351
|$1,584
|$1,501
|$10,818
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,698
|$4,574
|$4,206
|$4,783
|$5,566
|$27,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forte Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,211
|$5,658
|Maintenance
|$474
|$801
|$596
|$1,274
|$1,802
|$4,947
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,293
|$1,041
|$770
|$482
|$174
|$3,761
|Depreciation
|$6,787
|$1,956
|$1,851
|$2,170
|$2,056
|$14,821
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,916
|$6,266
|$5,762
|$6,553
|$7,625
|$38,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forte Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$1,246
|$5,823
|Maintenance
|$488
|$825
|$613
|$1,311
|$1,854
|$5,092
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,287
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,072
|$792
|$496
|$179
|$3,870
|Depreciation
|$6,985
|$2,013
|$1,905
|$2,233
|$2,116
|$15,253
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,264
|$6,449
|$5,930
|$6,744
|$7,848
|$39,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Forte Sedan FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$1,220
|$5,699
|Maintenance
|$477
|$807
|$600
|$1,283
|$1,815
|$4,983
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,260
|Financing
|$1,303
|$1,049
|$776
|$486
|$175
|$3,788
|Depreciation
|$6,837
|$1,971
|$1,864
|$2,186
|$2,071
|$14,929
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,003
|$6,312
|$5,804
|$6,601
|$7,681
|$38,401
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Kia Forte in Virginia is:not available
