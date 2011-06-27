Used 2014 Kia Forte Coupe Consumer Reviews
What a catastrophic fail
We bought the 2014 Kia Forte used from a trusted dealership. At first it was a great little car. My husband liked it because it was on the sportier side and got fantastic gas mileage. Well, 2 years in on owning it, having only put on 20k miles, and the speedometer only at 62k miles the Kia had a catastrophic failure with no warning. My husband parked in the driveway the night before and everything was fine. 15 minutes on his way to work the next day the engine starting knocking. He parked checked the oil and it wasnt registering. We put 2.5 qts of oil in it which it burnt through in 25 minutes. Let it sit for a couple days and looked under the hood again to notice that the radiator was almost dry as well. There is no visible leak and no lights that came on; no smoke/drips coming out the tail pipe either. Talked to a couple places and they said it would be more to repair it than to buy a new engine. At 62k miles, with recorded maintenance records, this is .... (you can fill in the blank). Kia NEEDS to have a recall on their engines. Such a catastrophic fail with no warning on such a new vehicle with low miles is unacceptable.
My Little Blue Bug!
Love my Koup! Unfortunately, I haven't had it long enough to truly give a fair rating. The dealership has been working on getting the TSM fixed, then it blew a head gasket! The dealership has been great at working with us; but I'd like to have my car back to enjoy! Can honestly say that it does get great gas mileage and runs very well (my middle-age crisis car!) The driver's seat fits me and I am extremely comfortable in the car; truly love driving the car...it's just fun! It came with the remainder of the KIA warranty, which is a great deal and truly helpful with the issues that I have had. I'm not judging the car on these issues as it is a used car. But I can truly say that it is so much fun to drive; tight steering, rides great even on the low profile tires and hugs the road.
My favorite car so far
I've bought a lot of cars in my tenure (d.o.b. 1943) and I have liked every car I've bought. This one is my favorite. I bought it on a whim. Leggy, female, 10, blonde salesperson. Nice pin-stripe. Black. Great looking in the showroom, both the Koup and the salesperson. Upcoming transmission trouble in my Kia Sportage. I took the Sportage in for an oil change and drove home in the 2014 Forte Koup SX. I bought it new in 2016. Just 14 miles on the odo. Just enough guts for me. After I bought it I was able to pass a semi on a 2-lane Texas highway slightly uphill, at night, in the rain at 120 + mph. With ease. Fine highway car. Nice traveler. It's got everything I like. Fold down rear seats, only 2 doors, enough storage with seats down for my music-gig gear, fold away mirrors, outside temp gauge. Great ride and drive. The 201 hp turbo engine is super. Probably my last car. That's fine with me. I can't believe Kia stopped making the Koup.
Peppy little car
Off the line power is good from a stop light but the rpm's will shoot up pass 5. The 178 hp is for sure enough for this little car. 38 mpg highway is awesome. The electronic folding side mirrors is a nice touch. I drove this car from New Jersey to Virginia which is about a 4 hour drive. The ride felt comfortable for the most part. Anything longer than 4 hours in that seat would be uncomfortable. With the steering setting in normal it will real evenly weighted. The comfort steering setting feels way to lite & the sport setting feels way to heavy. The UVO system helps you keep a track of miles and service maintenance. The car is somewhat easy to toss into corners. The best tires doe this car are Douglas performance all season tires from Walmart.
