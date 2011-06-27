Used 2013 Kia Forte Hatchback Consumer Reviews

surprising gas mileage my_forte , 05/12/2013 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Since I was starting a new job that entailed a considerable commute, I needed a car with good gas mileage that didn't hurt the wallet too much. However, since I was going to be spending a considerable amount of time in the car, I wanted as many creature comforts as possible for a low price. The Kia Forte SX 2.4 litre does not sip fuel as well as the 2.0 litre, but I found that driving 100km/hour(legal speed limit here in Ontario), I could attain exactly the 6.2 litres/100km that was advertised...until my last fill-up. The odometer reached 9700 km and at 70-80km/hr while taking the scenic route home, the average consumption dipped to 5.1litres/100km. The 80km trip averaged 5.5litres/100km. Report Abuse

The car is okay, but the gas mileage is not very good. soxmamma , 01/29/2013 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had my Kia Forte Hatchback since September and have not been impressed by the gas mileage. Highway miles I have not gotten over 30 and city miles are only at 20-22. I do not drive the car hard or jack rabbit starts at the stoplight. Not impressed and would probably go with a Honda or Toyota with my next car.

Great Car, But Drinks Gas tekwrek , 11/04/2012 10 of 21 people found this review helpful We are pleased with all of the features except the mileage. Based on Kia's specs and Edmunds city/highway mileage calculator we expected mileage of 30 to 32 mpg. (The specs said 34+, but you never get that mileage.) However, we are averaging 26-27 mpg for primarily highway driving. Kia should have included the Forte in its fuel economy rating correction program and should have included Forte owners in its Vehicle Owners Compensation program. We have written to the company and EPA about the omission.

Economical Car smrast , 10/20/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I needed a car that got good gas and good value. I commute 160 miles a day (20 miles dirt road). Getting 31 MPG on average. This is my 4th Kia and one of the reasons of staying with them is the 100,000 warr. & all the options that are included with them. We drive our cars till they fall apart so the resale value means nothing.