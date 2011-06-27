Used 2012 Kia Forte Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned!
I bought my 2012 Forte brand new. It's still going at 190k miles. I had to replace the pulleys which were loud and going bad at about 120k. Recently, I replaced the steering bar and bushings because they had worn out. Other than that, this car has given me absolutely no problems. I have maintained it and its runs great and looks good. I plan on driving this car until the wheels fall off. So far it looks like that's going to be for a really long time. Love this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car for the money!
I have had no major complaints about this car. Nothing outstanding, but it is a high quality, problem free compact car. The engine is peppy and acceleration is surprising for this car. The only issue I have is the remote start feature. It doesn't function properly all of the time. I haven't taken it in for that problem since it is out of warranty and I don't use the feature often. The dashboard and controls are very simple and easy to use. There are no annoying design features.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Perfect little car!
Don't let the price tag fool you, this car is well built. It doesn't give that cheap feel you'd expect from a lower budget vehicle. The interior is very comfortable for my petite frame, I don't have trouble seeing the road or maneuvering. My larger passengers seem quite comfortable as well. Has a peppy engine and tight suspension, shifts smoothly, very quiet, brakes effortlessly.. This car does well on winding roads. The feel of the car when driving it is very similar to the '11 Ford Focus. My Forte has high mileage (70,000 miles) & hasn't had a single problem, runs great, & is very dependable which is great since the Focus started having problems at 21,000 miles. Update: car now has 115,000 miles and still runs great! It’s only needed regular scheduled maintenance and new shocks, that’s it! Car still runs and drives flawlessly!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
COMPAC-MEDIATE
Size of car implies a compac, yet overall handling & performance feels closer to an intermediate-size vehicle. Happy with overall handling on VT roads. Vehicle is light so during high wind conditions vehicle gets pushed around. Engine & transmission performance very good. Higher speeds on interstates /thruways car felt very controlled & gas comsumption/mpg is surprisingly very good. Lent car to visiting family members and all were impressed with this Forte. Traded car in 2016. Now own Lexus. 450h.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Absolutely LOVE this car!!
I bought my car two weeks ago and I am so happy with it! I have four kids ages 13-4 including a car seat and we fit comfortably in this car!! My transaction was clean, and simple and I cannot recommend this car enough!
Sponsored cars related to the Forte
Related Used 2012 Kia Forte Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner