Used 2012 Kia Forte Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever owned! Lou , 10/14/2015 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought my 2012 Forte brand new. It's still going at 190k miles. I had to replace the pulleys which were loud and going bad at about 120k. Recently, I replaced the steering bar and bushings because they had worn out. Other than that, this car has given me absolutely no problems. I have maintained it and its runs great and looks good. I plan on driving this car until the wheels fall off. So far it looks like that's going to be for a really long time. Love this car!

Great car for the money! Dave , 10/14/2015 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had no major complaints about this car. Nothing outstanding, but it is a high quality, problem free compact car. The engine is peppy and acceleration is surprising for this car. The only issue I have is the remote start feature. It doesn't function properly all of the time. I haven't taken it in for that problem since it is out of warranty and I don't use the feature often. The dashboard and controls are very simple and easy to use. There are no annoying design features.

Perfect little car! mai_sai , 12/17/2014 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Don't let the price tag fool you, this car is well built. It doesn't give that cheap feel you'd expect from a lower budget vehicle. The interior is very comfortable for my petite frame, I don't have trouble seeing the road or maneuvering. My larger passengers seem quite comfortable as well. Has a peppy engine and tight suspension, shifts smoothly, very quiet, brakes effortlessly.. This car does well on winding roads. The feel of the car when driving it is very similar to the '11 Ford Focus. My Forte has high mileage (70,000 miles) & hasn't had a single problem, runs great, & is very dependable which is great since the Focus started having problems at 21,000 miles. Update: car now has 115,000 miles and still runs great! It's only needed regular scheduled maintenance and new shocks, that's it! Car still runs and drives flawlessly!

COMPAC-MEDIATE Curt Utton , 04/05/2016 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Size of car implies a compac, yet overall handling & performance feels closer to an intermediate-size vehicle. Happy with overall handling on VT roads. Vehicle is light so during high wind conditions vehicle gets pushed around. Engine & transmission performance very good. Higher speeds on interstates /thruways car felt very controlled & gas comsumption/mpg is surprisingly very good. Lent car to visiting family members and all were impressed with this Forte. Traded car in 2016. Now own Lexus. 450h.