Estimated values
1993 Mazda 323 SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,762
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,559
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
